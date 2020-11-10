‘Hillbilly Elegy’ Review: Ron Howard Adapts J.D. Vance’s Controversial Memoir into a Forgettable Netflix Biopic

First published in the summer of 2016, J.D. Vance’s timely “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of Family and Culture in Crisis” became a bipartisan bestseller for obvious reasons: It lent conservatives the moral cover that some of them needed to support Trump, and offered “I would have voted for Obama a third time” liberals the performative satisfaction of making a good-faith effort to understand how anyone could. Here was a book that tapped into failings on both sides of the aisle to paint a mutually agreeable picture of the forgotten people in the middle of the country; a Randian self-portrait of a poor Ohio kid with Appalachian blood who pulled himself up by his bootstraps, defied the gravity of the learned helplessness that he saw in the people around him, and fulfilled the American Dream of going to Yale Law before launching a Tolkien-inspired venture capital fund with hall of fame bloodsucker Peter Thiel. God bless these United States.

Yet Vance’s autobiography read like a tortured account of survivor’s guilt from someone desperate to justify his success and make peace his their one-way transition from yokel to yuppy. Vance wrote about the rot in his family tree — as well as the oxygen it gave him — with vivid clarity, but it was the “Culture in Crisis” part of his book’s subtitle that sparked a forest fire in the hot take industrial complex, as his victim- blaming generalizations about the social mobility of working-class Americans so minimized the need for governmental support that it felt like he was pulling up the ladder behind him.

In that light, the most generous reading of Ron Howard’s anodyne and somehow apolitical Netflix adaptation is that it’s trying to sand the edges off this story and do Vance the favor of making him seem like a good example. Howard is a world-famous mensch, and the very existence of his latest film is nothing short of an Oscar-worthy mitzvah.

Written for the screen by “The Shape of Water” scribe Vanessa Taylor, “Hillbilly Elegy” is — for better or worse — exactly the kind of milquetoast and capital-“E” Empathetic movie you would expect a bunch of Hollywood liberals to make from Vance’s memoir. The source material has been stripped of its libertarian streak (in addition to any other social commentary) and sandblasted into something that more closely resembles a shouty episode of “This Is Us” in both structure and tone than it does a pre-history of the Trump era or a caricature of those who capitalized on it.

Amy Adams does a whole lot of acting as Vance’s tempestuous mother, Glenn Close gets to wear a Brillo pad wig and cosplay as a flame-throwing granny who says things like “I wouldn’t spit on her ass if her guts were on fire,” and the whole thing ends with some canned voiceover about how “Where we come from is who we are, but we choose every day who we become.” It’s that kind of movie. It will stir no controversy, enflame the minimum number of thinkpieces demanded by the moment (most of which will focus on the value of such a blandly “purple” movie at the height of our red/blue divide), and earn a party favor’s worth of awards for its cast.

Cutting between J.D.’s teenage years in Middletown, Ohio and the fateful night more than a decade later when he gets summoned home from New Haven on the eve of a life-altering job interview, Taylor’s script is structured like a vortex that sucks the present back into the past and creates a centrifugal force that holds the movie together on top of its hollow core. Owen Asztalos plays young J.D. as an open-mouthed observer who’s basically spent his entire life rubbernecking at his own family; his story begins 1997, when his photogenic clan (including an underwritten sister played by the always believable Haley Bennet) relocates to the Rust Belt and the kid starts to realize that his circumstances are a product of the hope that his grandparents lost somewhere along Route 23.

J.D.’s mom Bev is a drug-addicted nurse who pinballs between men and slips opioids into her pocket at work — she does everything to the fullest extent a human being can, whether that’s sticking up for her kids or beating the hell out of her “fatass” son when he complains about her romantic instability. J.D. naturally grows closer to his Mamaw, even though he blames her for the way his mom turned out (the truth, it turns out, is a bit more complicated than a kid can hope to see through the eye of a storm).

