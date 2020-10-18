Hillary on Sony Liv: The Lesser-Known Story of a Fearless Feminist

Hillary, streaming now on Sony Liv, is a captivating 4-part documentary on the life and career of Hillary Clinton. Directed by Nanette Burstein, this series decodes the enigma that is Hillary Clinton, and in doing so, manages to show you the real person that lies behind the polarising public figure.

Hillary does a deep dive into the life of its protagonist and brings to fore several lesser-known facts about her life.

"What makes the documentary an intimate and fascinating watch is that it features detailed interviews with Clinton herself, her husband Bill, her staff, journalists and even classmates."

In the first episode, we see Hillary in her student years with an inclination towards law. She’s deeply influenced by the Civil Rights Movement and Martin Luther King Jr. Her friends recall her as being outspoken, and someone who was always vocal about causes such as women’s empowerment. She is a feminist and unafraid of taking on new challenges, a quality that would go on to shape her political personality as well.

"To borrow a term from the millennial dictionary, Hillary was ‘woke’ even when the term wasn’t around."

She joins Yale Law School and it’s here that she meets her future husband Bill who finds her to be “special” and “magnetic.” The part where they describe their love story is particularly endearing.

After Hillary and Bill get married, she (now a lawyer herself) actively supports him in the fledgling stages of his political career. Her appearance is criticised. Her decision to not take her husband’s surname is questioned. But amid all this, she remains unfazed. However, later on, she does work on her image and eventually even adds Clinton to her name.

The same episode also cuts to the frenzy of the 2016 Presidential elections where we see ‘Hillary Clinton v/s Bernie Sanders’.

The docu-series avoids following a linear chronology and moves back and forth in time. In every episode, there’s archival footage from way back in the past and then there’s the more recent behind-the-scenes excitement from the 2016 campaign. As a viewer, you at once get to see how much Hillary has evolved, both as a person and politician.

"Burstein does a nice job of defining Hillary’s personality in the first episode. This lays a solid foundation for the rest of the series."

