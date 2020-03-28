Hillary Clinton Tweet On Pandemic Actions Draws Fire From Conservative Commentators
Click here to read the full article.
A tweet from Hillary Clinton mocking President Trump’s handling of the pandemic is drawing severe backlash from conservatives, who accuse the former Secretary of State of playing politics during a national health crisis.
“He did promise ‘America First,’ ” Clinton tweeted, referring to a phrase President Donald Trump has frequently used. Clinton linked to The New York Times’s Thursday coverage of the US officially leading the world in confirmed coronavirus cases.
More from Deadline
'Tamron Hall' To Return to Television With Coronavirus-Related Original Segments
WarnerMedia Commits $100 Million To Fund For Idled Production Crews
HBO Delays Production On 'Succession' & 'Barry' Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Writing May Continue
The tweet continues a two-day visibility surge by Clinton. On Thursday, she called for a two-month lockdown, continuing a Democratic party battlecry against Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
The tweet and some reactions:
He did promise "America First." https://t.co/bzks3hqCUE
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 27, 2020
Not the first time you've laughed as Americans died
— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 27, 2020
This is why you aren't president and he is.
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 27, 2020
A disgusting tweet, from the most disgusting person I ever worked with in the Secret Service. 👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/5HttcFPiR7
— Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 27, 2020
Best of Deadline
Coronavirus: U.S. Death Toll Tops 1,200; Global Cases Surpass 585,000 - Update
Coronavirus: Movies That Have Halted Or Delayed Production Amid Outbreak
Hong Kong Filmart Postponed Due To Coronavirus Fears; Event Moves Two Weeks Before Toronto
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.