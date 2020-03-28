Hillary Clinton Tweet On Pandemic Actions Draws Fire From Conservative Commentators

Click here to read the full article.

A tweet from Hillary Clinton mocking President Trump’s handling of the pandemic is drawing severe backlash from conservatives, who accuse the former Secretary of State of playing politics during a national health crisis.

“He did promise ‘America First,’ ” Clinton tweeted, referring to a phrase President Donald Trump has frequently used. Clinton linked to The New York Times’s Thursday coverage of the US officially leading the world in confirmed coronavirus cases.

The tweet continues a two-day visibility surge by Clinton. On Thursday, she called for a two-month lockdown, continuing a Democratic party battlecry against Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tweet and some reactions:

He did promise "America First." https://t.co/bzks3hqCUE — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 27, 2020





Not the first time you've laughed as Americans died — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 27, 2020





This is why you aren't president and he is. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 27, 2020





A disgusting tweet, from the most disgusting person I ever worked with in the Secret Service. 👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/5HttcFPiR7 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 27, 2020





