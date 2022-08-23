Hillary Clinton Opens Up About Her Marriage in ‘Gutsy’ Trailer

Heidi Gutman/Apple TV+

The Broad City episode devoted to Hillary Clinton was just the warm up. The politician is now starring in her very own TV saga alongside daughter Chelsea Clinton. While she plugs her “But Her Emails” merch as a side gig, Clinton will be traveling across the country to meet a bevy of famous women to discuss what makes them gutsy in a new docuseries titled—you guessed it—Gutsy.

(Apparently selling $30 pink hats and $12 enamel meme-y pins laden with “But Her Emails,” a phrase no one has cared about since the politician’s 2016 election loss, is what now passes for “gutsy.”)

While most of the trailer for Gutsy is a montage of mother-and-daughter Clinton cackling distractingly loudly at restaurants with various famous women, the climax of the teaser comes when Clinton discusses why she decided to stay with husband Bill Clinton after the 1998 Monica Lewinsky scandal.“That doesn’t mean it’s right for everybody,” Clinton says in the trailer. That’s it for now—but it seems like she’s going to talk much more in-depth about the topic.

The Clinton ladies will be touring the country in the eight-episode series, interviewing “extraordinary, courageous and resilient women who have made an impact in their community and on the world.” We get a taste of this from the trailer: Women talk about being women. They paint. They go bowling. They laugh. You know, womanly things. (One Twitter user joked the promo shot looked like “bootleg Hacks.”)

The renowned cast targets nearly every sector of the world, from Kim Kardashian and Amy Schumer to Gloria Steinem and Dr. Jane Goodall. Truly, the only thing bridging most of these folks is the fact that they’re famous women. Or, rather, “gutsy” women. Kim Kardashian is awfully gutsy for her private jet fuel usage. (The fact that this trailer later goes on to imply that women can save the planet after teeing up Kardashian as a feminist hero is, in a word, bold.)

Other folks interviewed by the Clintons include Glennon Doyle, Mariska Hargitay, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Megan Thee Stallion, Amber Ruffin, Wanda Sykes, Symone, Abby Wambach, Natalie Wynn, and many more. If anything, Gutsy does boast a wonderful cast full of exciting celebs (Law & Order fans are already losing their minds over Mariska’s appearance) and activists to meet in a more intimate setting.

Gutsy will debut on Apple TV+ on September 9.

