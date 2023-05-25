Hillary Bibicoff, Rep to Players Like James Cameron and Alfonso Cuaron, Joins Pierce Law Group

Entertainment Lawyer Hillary Bibicoff, who has over the years repped such clients as James Cameron, Alfonso Cuaron, Mike Nichols, Robert Towne, “How I Met Your Mother” and “Mom” producer-director Pam Fryman, and “The Power of the Dog” producer Tanya Seghatchian, is joining Beverly Hill firm Pierce Law Group.

She moves there after more than a decade at boutique law firm Holmes Weinberg. Prior to that, she was a partner at Greenberg Glusker for a dozen years, arriving there after handling business and legal affairs at LIVE Home Video and then Rysher Entertainment.

Bibicoff specializes in talent deals. She also handles production legal for live events, which have included the last two Democratic National Conventions and the most recent Presidential Inaugural Events, as well as seven Super Bowl pre-game and half-time shows.

Bibicoff currently sits on the Television Academy’s Board of Governors as well as the UCLA Entertainment Symposium Advisory Board.

“We are delighted to have such a prestigious attorney join our team,” said Pierce managing partner Aditya Ezhuthachan. “Hillary is an exceptional entertainment attorney, with extensive expertise in this industry which will augment our existing practice. We look forward to Hillary serving as ‘Of Counsel’ to our firm and permitting us and our clients to benefit from her wealth of knowledge and industry contacts.”

Pierce Law Group is a boutique firm, founded by David Albert Pierce, serving the creative community, emerging start-up companies and high net-worth individuals. Specialties include film financing, production counsel, talent deals and crisis management on film/TV sets. The firm also handles child labor issues in the entertainment industry and engages in transactional law with an emphasis on counseling for litigation avoidance. Firm clients have included The Comedy Store as well as individual players in the entertainment community.

