BRONZE - McSharry third in 100m breaststroke finl

Ireland have their first swimming Olympic medal since the 1996 Games in Atlanta as Mona McSharry takes a stunning bronze in the women's 100m breaststroke.

McSharry finished third in a tight final, which was won by South Africa's Tatjana Smith with Tang Qianting second for China.

The 23-year-old looked in shock as she checked the screen to see where she had finished, as her quiet confidence about securing a medal in Paris became a reality.

Earlier, Danielle Hill, from Northern Ireland, has missed out on a place in the women's 100m backstroke final after finishing eighth in heat one at the Paris Olympics.

Hill, from Northern Ireland, swam her semi-final in a time of 1:00.80, which was marginally slower than her time from the heats.

In the opening race of the night, Ireland's Ellen Walshe finished in eighth place in the women's 400m individual medley.

Walshe set a time of 4:40.70 in the final, which was won by Canada's 17-year-old superstar Summer McIntosh.

Daniel Wiffen returns to the pool on Tuesday night as he looks to win Olympic gold in the men's 800m freestyle.