Hill-Mais scores 20 as Oakland coasts to 80-67 win over UIC

CHICAGO (AP) -- Xavier Hill-Mais had 20 points to lead five players in double figures as Oakland took an early lead and coasted to an 80-67 win over Illinois-Chicago on Saturday afternoon.

Hill-Mais had 10 points and 10 rebounds in the first half as Oakland took a 37-21 advantage into the break. Oakland was 4 of 12 from beyond the arc in the first half while the Flames were 0-9 from distance, making just 9 of 28 shots from the floor. The Golden Grizzlies made 7 of 20 treys for the game with UIC hitting just 2 of 18.

Hill-Mais, who leads the Horizon League in field goal percentage (54 percent), was 8 of 17 against UIC.

Karmari Newman had 17 points, Tray Maddox Jr. 15, Jaevin Cumberland 13 and Brad Brechting 11 for Oakland (10-12, 6-3) which has won three of its last four games and trails only Northern Kentucky in the conference standings.

Marcus Ottey had a season-high 24 points for UIC (10-12, 4-5).