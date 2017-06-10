Hill, Maeda combine to five-hit Reds in Dodgers' 7-2 win

Los Angeles Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez watches his home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Friday, June 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Justin Turner stepped to the plate in his first at-bat since coming off the disabled list and immediately hit a two-run homer. It was like he never was gone.

The Los Angeles Dodgers used the early lead and Rich Hill and Kenta Maeda combining on a five-hitter to roll past the Cincinnati Reds 7-2 Friday night.

''It just feels good to be back in there,'' Turner said. ''I used (rookie) Cody Bellinger's bat. There must be home runs in it.''

Enrique Hernandez added a solo home run in the Dodgers' nine-hit attack. Franklin Gutierrez, without a hit since May 16, had two hits Friday, including a two-run single in the fourth.

The Reds were held to two hits by Hill (3-2) in his five innings, while Maeda made his first relief appearance since his 2008 rookie season in Japan to earn the save.

Maeda retired his first nine Reds until Joey Votto led off the ninth with his 17th home run. He allowed three hits, all in the ninth, did not walk a batter and struck out six.

''I thought he threw as well as he has all season,'' said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

Maeda was only removed from the Dodgers rotation this week. In 10 starts he had a 5.16 ERA.

''I was a starter my whole life and it was disappointing,'' Maeda said through a translator. ''The best situation is that with good results I'll be back in the rotation.''

After giving up the two-run homer to Turner in the first Garrett got into a different kind of trouble in the second.

Austin Barnes led off with a blistering comebacker and Garrett instinctively threw his hands up at the ball. The ball appeared to hit him in the palm of bare left hand. He went down and stayed there for some time, finally rising to make a few practice throws before leaving the game. X-rays were negative and he diagnosed with a bruised hand.

''It doesn't look like there's going to be any longstanding issues,'' said Reds manager Bryan Price. ''If he feels OK tomorrow then he'll be able to throw his regular bullpen and get ready for his next start.''

MAEDA ROTATION

Dodgers left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu was in the same position as Kenta last month, pitched well in relief and quickly found himself back in the rotation. It's the model Kenta is hoping to follow: Said Roberts: ''Kenta's very competitive and wanted to show that he's worthy of another opportunity in the rotation. We understand that he's trying to get out. We all get that. But I think today in that small sample is more what we need to see from Kenta.''

GARRETT STUNNED

The Reds left-hander admitted he was frightened after first being struck by Barnes' comebacker: ''At the moment I didn't know. I thought, 'It's broken.' It hurt, it was numb. I couldn't feel. But after it calmed down a little bit - 30 minutes, 45 minutes - it was fine. It's just bruised now. So, it's good.''

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: OF Adam Duvall was ill, was not in Cincinnati's starting lineup and did not play. Price said Duvall's been feeling badly for a couple days: ''Going to be on the bench today. We're going to get him hydrated. He's not contagious, he doesn't have a fever, but he's not feeling good at all.''

Dodgers: The Dodgers activated Turner from the 10-day disabled list and batted him third. OF Brett Eibner was optioned to triple-A Oklahoma City. . Reliever Sergio Romo (sprained left ankle) was placed on the 10-day DL and Luis Avilan (triceps soreness) was activated after missing 14 games on the DL. . OF Joc Pederson started his rehab at Oklahoma City and homered on his first pitch.

UP NEXT

Reds: Rookie RHP Asher Wojciechowski (1-0), released by the Diamondbacks in the spring, is scheduled to make his third start of the season. He allowed six earned runs in the 10 combined innings of his first two starts (5.40 ERA).

Dodgers: LHP Alex Wood (6-0) is scheduled to come off the DL Saturday and take his 23 1/3- scoreless-inning streak against the Reds. Wood last started a game May 26.

---

https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball