Hill leads Ball State against SIU-Edwardsville after 22-point game

Ball State Cardinals (3-5) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-4)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State visits SIU-Edwardsville after Jermahri Hill scored 22 points in Ball State's 73-60 loss to the Richmond Spiders.

The Cougars have gone 2-1 at home. SIU-Edwardsville is the top team in the OVC with 16.7 assists per game led by Ray'Sean Taylor averaging 5.8.

The Cardinals have gone 0-2 away from home. Ball State ranks fourth in the MAC with 33.5 rebounds per game led by Mickey Pearson Jr. averaging 7.3.

SIU-Edwardsville averages 73.2 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 70.4 Ball State allows. Ball State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game SIU-Edwardsville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is shooting 38.1% and averaging 15.8 points for the Cougars.

Juan Sebastian Gorosito averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 46.8% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

