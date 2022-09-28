Hill House Home’s New Outerwear Collection Is All About The Intricate Details

While nap dresses reigns Hill House Home in the warmer months, there is a new line designed to take over for fall and winter. Yes, if you heard the rumors, they’re true: Hill House Home just launched an outerwear collection. Now, you can frolic down the street while the leaves fall in gemstone quilted coats and gorgeous floral-print puffer jackets.

We’re telling you the lavish quilted coats are perfect for creating flawless transitional outfits. They’re not too heavy or too thin; they’re just right. They also come in two lengths: a shorter version and one that falls midcalf. You’ll want to save the puffer jackets for brisk winter days and weekend ski trips. You might think, how can these adorable jackets keep me warm in the frigid weather? Cast your worries aside: The outer part of the jacket is crafted from windproof and water-resistant recycled polyester, while the inside is made with cushy PrimaLoft Black Thermoplume, a cruelty-free alternative to down feathers.

The collection is available from XXS to XXL with prices ranging from $150 to $375. While the Reversible Edie Puffer Jackets are not yet available, the Quilt and Duvet Coats can be shopped now.

The Quilt Coat has all the luxe details — did I mention it exudes Bridgerton vibes? First, it’s made from a shiny dark-green satin. Next, the chic Peter Pan collar and wide sleeves make a modest statement along with the sparkling jeweled buttons, which complete the piece.

Luckily, if you love the Quilt Coat but are looking for a longer length, the Duvet version is here to save the day. While it has all the same eye-catching details as the Quilt Coat, it comes in a dreamy lilac shade instead of deep emerald, and it has a vent pleat in the back. The A-line coat is definitely one to keep in your lineup for dressier occasions this autumn.

Stop, stare, and revel in Hill House Home’s reversible puffer jackets. There are three hues: sky blue, blush pink, and a timeless navy. The best part is one side has a micro floral print, while the other is one-tone — basically two jackets in one. (The pink version also has the unique characteristic of ruffled shoulders like the brand’s famous Ellie Nap Dress.)

The practical, high-performance puffer has all sorts of quirks, making it worth the $375 investment. Each one features a hood, a secret inside pocket, outer pockets with zippers, and adjustable elastic cords that you can cinch at the waist. There’s also a high-low style for extra coverage on the back, which is perfect, as the jackets are designed for cold-weather activities like skiing and snowboarding.

