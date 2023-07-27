Hill hopes Knight brings 'Inspire and Entertain' cricket to The Hundred

Chloe Hill is set to make her Hundred debut for London Spirit this August

Chloe Hill is hoping England captain Heather Knight will bring the national side’s ‘Entertain and Inspire’ brand of cricket to The Hundred, writes Sportsbeat's Milly McEvoy.

The 26-year-old wicketkeeper has been selected by London Spirit for her first Hundred campaign and will join England players Knight, Charlie Dean and Danielle Gibson at the Lord’s-based franchise.

Knight is returning after missing last year with injury and having most recently led England in a thrilling Women’s Ashes series that saw them go toe-to-toe with double world champions Australia using their new style of cricket.

“It is really exciting, I wasn't expecting to be selected to be honest,” Hill said. “So, it just shows if you go and put some hard work into it, rewards will come.

“I’m just excited to be around all the different talented players.

“I love seeing Heather Knight’s tactics on the TV in England games, so it will be fascinating to see how she goes about the game from the start, from the warm-up, all the way through to the end of the game.

“I hope she brings the style of cricket that England play.

“It's exciting to watch let alone play, especially the shorter format. You've got some exciting shots and balls and catching; it is going to be exciting all around.”

Knight is not the only big name with London Spirit with New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr returning for another season and she has been joined by two international big hitters.

India’s Richa Ghosh will challenge Hill for the gloves, while Australia’s Grace Harris is set to make her debut in the competition having previously lit up T20 leagues in her native country and India.

She added: “I imagine it will be Richa keeping with her international status, but it will be cool to learn off her.

“And you never know, the chance may come, and I’ll be ready to take it.

Hill was at Broadwater Farm to help launch the first of 100 community pitches in a partnership between KP Snacks and The Hundred

“Those three players all bring so much knowledge of the game and obviously playing at international level, I think they learn so much so quickly.

“So, to be able to bring it down to us domestic players are so exciting and obviously they have all got different personalities too.

“I'm a big fan of Grace Harris's personality, I can't wait to see that in person and just learn off different people's cultures.”

Hill has spent this season on loan at regional side Southeast Stars after signing her first professional contract with Southern Vipers.

And it was with the Vipers that Hill got the feeling for playing at Lord’s when they lost in the final of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy last year.

The crowds will be even bigger for the Spirit’s first home game which sees them take on the Oval Invincibles in a local derby on 2 August.

But the Buckinghamshire native has a plan to combat any nerves.

“I’ve not had too much experience of playing in front of big crowds in the domestic game,” she explained.

“We've had the support of our home crowd at the Ageas with the Vipers games where we've had a fair number of supporters.

“But it is obviously nothing like the 100, so I think it will be exciting, you have just got to embrace it and take it all in.

“In the back of your mind, you have to remember you have got family and friends in the crowd and just zone in on them.”

