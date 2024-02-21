Hill Harper’s ‘The Good Doctor’ Exit Addressed In Season 7 Premiere

Hill Harper’s exit from The Good Doctor was addressed in the Season 7 premiere of the ABC medical drama.

Harper has been a main cast member since the show’s debut in 2017, playing the role of Dr. Marcus Andrews. The Season 6 finale of the series set up Harper’s departure after Dr. Andrews resigned as president.

More from Deadline

In a scene from the first episode of the final season, Dr. Andrews’ whereabouts were noted in a moment between Elfina Luk’s Nurse Dalisay Villanueva and Christina Chang’s Dr. Audrey Lim.

“Marcus sends greetings from Spain,” Villanueva tells Dr. Lim.

“Oh! I thought he was at a meditation retreat in Vietnam,” Dr. Lim adds.

Villanueva responds, “He was and now he’s walking the Camino de Santiago.”

Watch the scene in the video posted below.

Harper announced last year he was making a run for a U.S. Senate seat in the state of Michigan.

“I believe that our government should work for the people, be a force for good, and protect our freedoms, and that won’t happen if we keep electing the same type of people to office,” Harper said in his announcement.

Harper was only one of three series regulars on The Good Doctor since its inception through Season 6. The only two original cast members remaining on the show are Freddie Highmore, who plays Dr. Shaun Murphy, and Richard Schiff, who plays Dr. Aaron Glassman. Chuku Modu, who played Dr. Jared Kalu in the first two seasons of the series, recurred in Season 6 and returned as a main cast member in the drama’s final season.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.