Hilfiger to Host Sustainable Street Style Livestream on Tuesday

Tommy Hilfiger, whose parent is PVH Corp., will broadcast a shoppable livestream event Tuesday on the topic of Sustainable Street Style. The event aims to highlight the brand’s ability to create engaging digital shopping experiences for consumers.

The live selling event both broadens Hilfiger’s range of immersive digital experiences and addresses sustainability as part of its mission to create fashion that Wastes Nothing and Welcomes All.

Styles featured will include fall 2020 Tommy Hilfiger, Hilfiger Collection, TommyxLewis and Tommy Jeans collections. The shoppable livestream, which will run 30 to 40 minutes, will take place at 1 p.m. EST and 7 p.m. CET on tommy.com, and will be available for replay afterward. As reported, Hilfiger didn’t participate in New York Fashion Week this month.

The tech platform was designed by internal teams with shoppable features and livestream powered by Blive.

YouTuber and model Elias Riadi and journalist and presenter Sydney Lima will be the hosts. They will be joined by four guests: Lewis Hamilton, six-time Formula One World Champion and Hilfiger global brand ambassador; Toni-Blaze Ibekwe, editor in chief of Wonderland Magazine and a stylist to such celebrities as Lupita Nyong’o, Mary J. Blige and Camila Cabello; Wilson Oryema, model, poet, ambassador for Global Fashion Exchange and cofounder of Regenerative Futures and activist working with Eco Age and Fashion Revolution, and Doina Ciobanu, influencer, model, ambassador for No More Plastic Co. and codesigner of a Monica Vinader jewelry capsule made from 100 percent recycled silver.

Viewers can add their selections to a virtual shopping tab to purchase after the broadcast.

