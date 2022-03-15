Hilfiger Debuts ‘Make Your Move’ Global Spring Campaign

Emily Mercer
·3 min read

Tommy Hilfiger is “calling on fans and consumers worldwide to ‘Make Your Move,’” for the spring season.

For the brand’s global spring 2022 campaign, which launches today, Hilfiger tapped Grammy-winning, Golden Globe- and Emmy-nominated actor and performer Anthony Ramos to feature the collection’s modern prep styles in a celebration of self-expression. Ramos was featured in the brand’s “Pass the Mic” global fall campaign, and also served as a juror on Hilfiger and Harlem’s Fashion Row New Legacy Challenge on Thursday night.

A "Make Your Move" Tommy Hilfiger spring 2022 campaign image.
A "Make Your Move" Tommy Hilfiger spring 2022 campaign image.

“The collection is a fresh reimagination of our iconic preppy brand heritage for the future, which we’ve brought to life through every last detail,” a statement from Hilfiger said. “For me, fashion has always been about celebrating individuality and self-expression. Anthony encourages both of these traits in everything he does, so we’ve put them firmly at the heart of this campaign. We’re embracing the best of modern technology to bring this message to our fans around the world, and I’m excited to invite them to ‘Make Your Move.’”

Throughout the campaign, Ramos and a cast of talents including a group of dancers, and models Luka Sabbat, Megan Roche, Soo Joo Park, Georgia Palmer and Liam Kelly, boast women’s and men’s spring ready-to-wear rooted in a collegiate code with signature takes on modern prep, ranging from double-pleated chinos to a mixed striped icon sweater, and more.

Key pieces include a men’s seersucker and Ithaca striped short and archive button-down collared shirt; women’s key styles span from a flared car coat with exaggerated collar to textural rib-knit dresses and tailored waistband balloon leg chinos.

The collection was noted to be made using more sustainable methods and materials, upholding Hilfiger’s sustainability mission to “Waste Nothing and Welcome All.”

“Our brand heritage is rooted in prep, and we’ve brought American preppy style to the globe for many years. What’s exciting about the resurgence of prep today is the strength of individuality that shines through. We are redefining prep by breaking down the traditional codes: new prep is about opening up, welcoming all, and empowering the interpretation of this iconic style through new voices,” Avery Baker, president and chief brand officer of Tommy Hilfiger Global, told WWD. “The expression of this is shown through Clarence Ruth’s designs for our Harlem’s Fashion Row New Legacy Challenge, the way Anthony Ramos rocks a wide-legged chino in a TikTok challenge, and how Indya Moore’s own style and story explores modern prep as self-expression. These all breathe new life into our most iconic classics.”

A "Make Your Move" Tommy Hilfiger spring 2022 campaign image.
A "Make Your Move" Tommy Hilfiger spring 2022 campaign image.

The campaign will roll out today on the brand’s social media channels, as well as in select flagships, with storefronts featuring interactive QR codes that activate augmented-reality mannequins on Instagram.

In addition, a #MoveWithTommy TikTok activation is set to kick off in April to further amplify the spring campaign, set to a soundtrack of “Stand Up” by Grammy-nominated rapper Ludacris. Through the TikTok activation, friends and fans of the label will be able to share their version of modern prep; the song will also be featured on all video assets throughout the spring campaign, and on dedicated social activations and the brand’s digital advertising platforms across Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat and TikTok.

In addition, the Tommy Hilfiger spring ready-to-wear will be available on the brand’s e-commerce, in the brand’s stores worldwide, and with select wholesale partners beginning today.

