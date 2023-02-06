Hilary Swank Shares Sweet Pregnancy Update: 'Oven's Heatin' Up, Dough's Beginning to Rise'

Hilary Swank Shares Cute Pregnancy Update: ‘Oven’s Heatin’ Up, Dough’s Beginning to Rise!!’

Hilary Swank Instagram Hilary Swank

Hilary Swank is getting excited now that she's nearing the end of her pregnancy.

The Oscar-winning actress, 48, shared a photo on Instagram Sunday, in which she can be seen beaming in a kitchen while baring her baby bump.

In the caption of her post, Swank — who is expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider — teased her impending due date, writing, "Oven's heatin' up, dough's beginning to rise!! 😜👼🏼👼🏼."

The comments section of her post saw the Alaska Daily star receive well-wishes from various famous friends.

Sharon Stone wrote "Hahaha You are so big just in the middle 😂 adorable," as Chelsea Handler said, "Whoopsie double doodle!" Mariska Hargitay added: "🥲🥹🥲 I love you all♥️😘💞💞💞💞💞💞💞💞💞."

Swank announced her pregnancy on Good Morning America in October 2022, sharing that she and Schneider would be on double duty.

"This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," said the actress at the time. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it."

Last month, Swank shared a fitness video on Instagram showing that she wasn't letting her pregnancy slow down her physical routine.

"Me and Da Babes workin' out 🤍🤍," Swank captioned the video. "Been a lonnnnnnng time since #FitnessFriday."

Swank also appeared during a guest spot on The Late Late Show with James Corden last month, when she explained that expecting twins has left her marveling at the miracle of pregnancy.

"I feel like women are superheroes," Swank said. "What our bodies do? I have such, like, a whole newfound respect. I mean, I love women, I've always loved women, but now, I'm like, 'Wow, we can do this!' "