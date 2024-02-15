Hilary Swank Reveals Her Twins’ Names for the First Time on Valentine’s Day: ‘My Two Little Loves’

The two-time Oscar winner welcomed her twins in April 2023

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Hilary Swank

Hilary Swank found the perfect day to share her twins’ names: Valentine’s Day.

On Wednesday, the two-time Oscar winner shared a photo of daughter Aya and son Ohm, both 9 months, sitting on a beach, with their names written in the sand and faces toward the water. Aya wore a pink onesie and Ohm wore blue.

“I have a busy week of talk shows ahead where I’ll be sharing about my new film and a fun partnership, but I figured what better day to share the names of my two little loves with you all first👼🏼👼🏼💝,” Swank, 49, captioned the post.

“Thanks for being here!!🙌🏽,” she continued. “Happy Valentine’s Day 💕💘 🥰.”

Swank and her husband, Philip Schneider, welcomed Aya and Ohm in April 2023. When announcing the news, the Ordinary Angels star did not share their names.

John Sciulli/Variety via Getty Hilary Swank

"It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. 👼🏼🤍👼🏼,” Swank wrote at the time, adding a photo of her holding her newborn babies on each shoulder, while looking out at a sunset across the water.

"Happy Easter! 🐣🐣," she added. "Posting from pure Heaven. 🙌🏽."

When she reflected on 2023 in a Jan. 1 Instagram post to celebrate the New Year, Swank said her “Angel Babies” make “everyday, the best day ever.”

Swank announced she was expecting twins during a stop on Good Morning America in October 2022.

"This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," said the actress at the time. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it."

The Million Dollar Baby star and Schneider dated for a year before they got engaged in 2016. They tied the knot in a ceremony in the Redwoods in California in August 2018.

