Hilary Swank on Netflix's sci-fi Away and the ultimate work-life dilemma

Contains spoilers for the first episode of Netflix's 10-part series Away.

You are commanding the first manned (and womanned) mission to Mars. You are on the Moon waiting to blast off, when a family emergency back on Earth presents a dilemma. Do you go home, or do you boldly go on?

That choice faces Hilary Swank's character at the start of Netflix's new sci-fi series Away.

It's an extreme version of the tension a lot of people struggle with - job vs family. But when mom's going to Mars for three years, it's the ultimate work-life conundrum.

Commander Emma Green has a husband and teenage daughter back home, an international crew on board with varying levels of faith in her, and a world watching on.

By way of answering the question of what she would have done in her character's shoes when choosing between mission and family, the double Oscar-winner relates it back to an experience in her own life.

"I'm on this journey of my life, right?" she begins. "And I'm pursuing my dream of being an actor. And of course, I'm well into it.

"And my dad, he needs a lung transplant. And so I take what was to be a year off - because it takes a year to see if the organ takes or not - and it quickly became two years, and then it became three years.

"And, you know, I was in this blessed position that I could take time off work and I could become my dad's health advocate and help him through the hardest problem we think he'll ever have happen to him in his life. And that was without question. Of course, that's what I'm gonna do. Right?"

Her father's transplant was in 2015. As she admits, Swank was fortunate to be in a position to take that time off, and has found starring roles again now she's back (which might not always have been the case for an actress in her 40s).

She was able to spend six months filming the new series - her father is now healthy, and she took her husband and rescue dogs to the Toronto set with her. "So we're kind of a travelling circus. I don't have quite the same circumstances as other people who have their children."

Addressing the original question while trying not to give too much of the plot away, she continues: "If I was in Emma's shoes and I was on this mission to Mars... Her daughter and her husband said to her vehemently, 'This is what you're going to do'.

"Then you see the ramifications of that as the show continues to unfold, and what that decision has meant to her, and how deep in her marrow her family [is], and how important that dream [of going to Mars] is to her.

"So I think it depends on the circumstances which you're under to make that decision."

In recent years, movie-makers have put father-child relationships at the heart of many sci-fi dramas. Last year, BBC Inside Cinema highlighted a breed of "Space Dads" in movies like Interstellar, Ad Astra, First Man and High Life.

Swank's commander is one of the first space moms.

Away comes on the heels of Proxima, one of the first new films to be shown after UK cinemas reopened in July, which sees Eva Green play a single mother training to blast off, also to Mars.

