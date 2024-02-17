Hilary Swank Introduces Twins Aya and Ohm as She Announces HealthyBaby Partnership (Exclusive)

The actress is sharing her first family photo with her twins

Chris Sojka for HealthyBaby Hilary Swank with twins Ohm (left) and Aya (right).

Hilary Swank wants to be a mom making a difference.

After sharing the names and a new photo of twins Aya and Ohm on Wednesday, the twin mom, 49, followed up by announcing a new partnership aimed at enhancing maternal health and making baby care easier.

Swank is partnering with HealthyBaby — which she first heard of amid her feverish research for the perfect diapers for her little ones — in their shared mission to prioritize health, safety, and next-level quality for our babies’ environments from the very inception of life.

Chris Sojka for HealthyBaby Shazi Visram and Hilary Swank with twins Ohm Swank (left) and Aya Swank (right)

The actress, 49, will serve as Chief Innovation Officer, collaborating with the brand and CEO Shazi Visram to shape the future with her creativity and experiences as a new mom while expanding on the brand’s commitment to sustainability and performance without compromise.

“As a new mom, I’ve found my highest and most fulfilling purpose. Like any parent, I wanted the absolute best for my twins, and my research led me to HealthyBaby’s diapers,” said Swank in a statement announcing the collaboration.

"Discovering a brand so profoundly dedicated to the developmental well-being of our little ones in such a thoughtful way has been a game-changer. I’m thrilled to partner with Shazi and HealthyBaby to contribute to a future where safety, the utmost care, and boundless possibilities are available for all parents and their babies."

Visram talked about partnering with the Oscar winner in her own statement, sharing, "I believe that connected development during pregnancy and the early years is the biggest challenge and opportunity we as a world face. If we can empower families with the tools and knowledge to raise healthy, connected and resilient babies, we are in the position to accomplish anything."

"I’m over the moon to have a partner in Hilary. She is innovative, pure, powerful and so kind. I feel privileged to have her on board as a partner and new mother who truly cares about every detail of quality and sustainability. She has big ideas and the voice for a new generation of parents."

On Wednesday night, the two-time Oscar winner appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, chatting with Jimmy Fallon, also 49, about life as a new mom. Swank welcomed her 10-month-old twinsback in April with husband Philip Schneider.

"My little Cupid Valentines!" Swank said after Fallon revealed he met her little ones backstage.

"How's life with 10-month-old twins?" Fallon asked.

"It's the best in the whole wide world. Yes, it's more joy, more fun and more exhausting. It's more everything than I ever thought it would be. It's more glorious, it's the most extraordinary thing in the world."



