Hilary Mantel, celebrated author of Wolf Hall, dies aged 70

Lucy Knight
·1 min read
<span>Photograph: David Levene/The Guardian</span>
Photograph: David Levene/The Guardian

The Booker prize-winning author of the Wolf Hall trilogy, Dame Hilary Mantel, has died aged 70, her publisher HarperCollins has confirmed.

Mantel was regarded as one of the greatest English novelists of this century, winning the Booker Prize twice, for Wolf Hall and its sequel, Bring Up the Bodies, which also won the 2012 Costa Book of the Year.

The conclusion to her ground-breaking Wolf Hall Trilogy, The Mirror & the Light, was published in 2020 to huge critical acclaim, an instant Sunday Times bestseller and longlisted for The Booker Prize 2020.

Her publisher confirmed she had died on Thursday “suddenly yet peacefully”, surrounded by close family and friends.

Ben Hamilton, who was Mantel’s agent throughout her career, said it had been “the greatest privilege” to work with the writer. “Her wit, stylistic daring, creative ambition and phenomenal historical insight mark her out as one of the greatest novelists of our time.”

“Emails from Hilary were sprinkled with bon mots and jokes as she observed the world with relish and pounced on the lazy or absurd and nailed cruelty and prejudice,” he added. “There was always a slight aura of otherworldliness about her, as she saw and felt things us ordinary mortals missed, but when she perceived the need for confrontation she would fearlessly go into battle.”



