Dame Hilary Mantel: Booker Prize winning novelist dies aged 70

Dame Hilary Mantel (Getty Images)

Booker Prize winning novelist Dame Hilary Mantel has died aged 70.

Best known for her best-selling historical trilogy about the life of Thomas Cromwell, she won the Booker twice - for Wolf Hall and its sequel Bring Up the Bodies. The books were filmed for TV and became a hit West End show.

Dame Hilary’s death was announced on Friday by her literary agents, A.M. Heath and publishers Harper Collins, who said she “died suddenly yet peacefully yesterday, surrounded by close family and friends”.

Her Wolf Hall trilogy has been translated into 41 languages and has sold more than 5 million copies.

Claire Foy as Ann Boleyn in the BBC drama inspired by Mantel’s books (BBC)

Born in Derbyshire, she studied at the London School of Economics before living and working in Botswana and Saudi Arabia the returning to the UK as her career took off.

Always critically acclaimed, she started to find a wider audience with another historical epic - A Place of Greater Safety which was set during the French revolution.

She was awarded a CBE in 2006 and made a Dame in 2014.

Dame Hilary Mantel holding her Dame Commander of the British Empire medal presented to her by the Prince of Wales for services to literature at an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in central London. (PA)

Her agent Bill Hamilton said: “I first met Hilary in 1984 after she sent in the manuscript of Every Day is Mother’s Day. It has been the greatest privilege to work with her through the whole of her career, and to see all the elements that made her unique come together spectacularly in The Wolf Hall Trilogy.

“Her wit, stylistic daring, creative ambition and phenomenal historical insight mark her out as one of the greatest novelists of our time. She will be remembered for her enormous generosity to other budding writers, her capacity to electrify a live audience, and the huge array of her journalism and criticism, producing some of the finest commentary on issues and books.

“Emails from Hilary were sprinkled with bon mots and jokes as she observed the world with relish and pounced on the lazy or absurd and nailed cruelty and prejudice. There was always a slight aura of otherworldliness about her, as she saw and felt things us ordinary mortals missed, but when she perceived the need for confrontation she would fearlessly go into battle.

“And all of that against the backdrop of chronic health problems, which she dealt with so stoically. We will miss her immeasurably, but as a shining light for writers and readers she leaves an extraordinary legacy. Our thoughts go out to her beloved husband Gerald, family and friends.”