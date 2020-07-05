Hilary Duff Slams ‘Embarrassing’ Fourth of July Partygoers for Not Wearing Masks

Hilary Duff did not shy away from calling out Fourth of July partygoers who did not take the ongoing coronavirus pandemic seriously.

The Lizzie McGuire alum vented her frustration via Instagram on Saturday, July 4, after passing by a "raging house party" filled with people not wearing masks or social distancing in California. Duff spotted these seemingly care-free partiers while taking a walk with her husband, Matthew Koma, and their one-year-old daughter, Banks.

"We took two walks today. Took a family nap. Took a drive," Duff began in her Instagram caption. "Drove by a raging house party on Mulholland. A**holes. No masks (of course). Girls in bathing suits and Louboutins waiting to get in like a line at a club."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"California is in bad shape (in so many ways) but doesn't everyone think we all want to go out freely and travel and enjoy summer," she continued. "It really seems like Americans just don’t care about each other...somehow this pandemic has turned into a political stance between parties...that’s a head scratcher for me."

Duff went on to urge Americans to do better by pointing out the United States' rising cases of COVID-19 in comparison to other countries who were able to successfully flatten the curve by coming together in a "beautiful way."

The actor specifically blasts irresponsible “Karens,” before finishing her statement with a possible dig at Kanye West. "It’s embarrassing that we are worse than ever because people need to party and Karens won’t wear masks," the actor added. "Oh and I’m running for President," West announced plans to run for president on Twitter on July 4.

Hilary Duff's impassioned post comes as the coronavirus is still very much present in the U.S and her home state of California. Per the LA Times, over 6,000 people have died in California and more than 260,000 have been infected with the disease with cases rising every day.

Originally Appeared on Glamour

