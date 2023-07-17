Hilary Duff sings Lizzie McGuire Movie song on the SAG-AFTRA picket line

Move over International Music Video Awards, the hot new venue — the SAG-AFTRA picket line — is here.

On Monday, fans spotted Hilary Duff singing along to "What Dreams Are Made Of" while out on the picket line with her fellow actors. Duff first sang the song (and another track, "Why Not?") in 2003's The Lizzie McGuire Movie as part of the end to her journey as the tween Disney Channel character.

LIZZIE MCGUIRE

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Everett Collection Hilary Duff in 'The Lizzie McGuire Movie'

Numerous social media accounts, including those for Deadline and Pop Crave, tweeted out video footage of Duff dancing, smiling, and singing along to the track.

Hilary Duff and Francia Raisa at Paramount for #ActorsStrike pic.twitter.com/WYw6ufeD9j — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 17, 2023

In The Lizzie McGuire Movie, Duff stars as both the titular heroine and Lizzie's Italian lookalike Isabella Parigi. While on a school trip in Rome, Lizzie gets roped into appearing onstage as Isabella, lip-syncing to "What Dreams Are Made Of" alongside Isabella's partner, Paolo (Yani Gellman), at the International Music Video Awards.

Duff also shared footage of herself dancing along to the song while walking the picket line in an Instagram post. She also posted photos of herself with her picket sign supporting SAG-AFTRA on strike.

"Out there with my girls. We stand with our union! Let's gooooooo," she wrote.

Duff was poised to reprise her role as Lizzie back in 2019 as part of a revival of Lizzie McGuire for Disney+. The series was set to follow Lizzie in her thirties, but there were creative differences and Disney officially canceled the series in 2020.

The actress was just one of many familiar faces on the picket line on Monday, including stars of This Is Us, Jack Quaid and The Boys costars, and more.

Related content: