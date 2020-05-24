Hilary Duff shuts down "disgusting" false conspiracy theory

Photo credit: Matt Winkelmeyer - Getty Images

From Digital Spy

Hilary Duff has hit out at a "disgusting" false conspiracy theory about her involving child trafficking.



Scroll to continue with content Ad

The actress, who is best known for playing the title role in hit Disney comedy series Lizzie McGuire, found her name trending on Twitter over the weekend after a thread was started which discussed the conspiracy theory.

She addressed the false tweets on her own Twitter account, writing: "Everyone bored af right now I know... but this is actually disgusting... whoever dreamed this one up and put this garbage into the universe should take a break from their damn phone. Maybe get a hobby".

Photo credit: TV Land

Related: Lizzie McGuire creator addresses behind-the-scenes drama after Hilary Duff post

Duff's rep also issued a statement to E! News over the false allegations, which read: "Let me say this in the strongest terms, this is all a fabricated disgusting internet lie, created and perpetuated by trolls and idiots. Hilary's own post this morning is all that needs to be said on the matter.

"Everyone who knows Hilary is fully aware what an amazing mom she is and that requires no further comment. If only people with this much time on their hands used their energy to solve real problems in the world."

The actress is mother to two children, eight-year-old son Luca, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and one-year-old daughter Banks, who she welcomed with husband Matthew Koma last year.

Everyone bored af right now I know..but this is actually disgusting..... whoever dreamed this one up and put this garbage into the universe should take a break from their damn phone. Maybe get a hobby — Hilary Duff (@HilaryDuff) May 23, 2020

She has recently been involved in the creation of a reboot series of Lizzie McGuire for Disney+ but production was halted after filming just two episodes following the departure of original series creator and showrunner Terri Minsky from the project.

Story continues

The actress later opened up about the trouble, saying: "I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans' relationship with LIZZIE, who, like me, grew up seeing themselves in her. I'd be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30-year-old's journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating."

Readers who are affected by the issues raised in this story are encouraged to contact the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000 (www.nspcc.org.uk). Readers in the US are encouraged to contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline on (1-800-422-4453) or the American SPCC (www.americanspcc.org).

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more TV recommendations and discussion? Head over to our Facebook Group to see new picks every day, and chat with other readers about what they're watching right now.

You Might Also Like