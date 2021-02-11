Hilary Duff Opens Up About Experiencing 'Pregnancy Sciatica' as She Expects Her Third Child

Hilary Duff/onstagram Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff is getting candid about the not-so-glamorous parts of pregnancy.

The Younger star, 33, shared a photo on her Instagram Stories Wednesday of herself lying on her side in bed.

"When the pregnancy sciatica gets ya," she wrote.

According to Healthline, during pregnancy, the sciatic nerve "can become compressed or irritated by the weight of the baby," causing "a shooting, burning pain that can radiate from hip to foot."

Duff, who is already mom to daughter Banks Violet, 2, and son Luca Cruz, 8, is expecting her third child in just a few weeks.

At the end of January, the actress shared a photo of her 3D ultrasound on Instagram Stories, writing that the family is excited to meet their newest addition.

"Waiting patiently to meet you new 🐻," she captioned the post.

In December, the actress opened up to PEOPLE about why she and husband Matthew Koma have chosen to keep their baby's sex unknown until the child's arrival this time around.

"We had a gender reveal with Banks and it was such a fun memory," she said. "Unfortunately, during these times we felt it wasn't really appropriate. The way we are creating some excitement within the family is to wait to find out the sex on the baby's birthday!"

"It's a mixture of friends who are excited about the surprise and then some who are just really annoyed with us," Duff adds. "Luca is falling under the annoyed category!" (He's hoping for a boy, she says, "so he can share all his old toys.")