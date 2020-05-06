Hilary Duff Loves These Comfy Sneakers So Much, She Owns 3 Pairs

Hilary Duff is keeping plenty busy during her time in quarantine with her husband Matthew Koma and two kids, Luca Cruz, 8, and Banks Violet, 1. On top of taking on the role of teacher amid school closures, the Younger actress has found time to dye her hair bright blue, indulge in a self-care bubble bath, and finish the book she’s been reading since her honeymoon.

And in a recent Instagram Story, Duff revealed she’s now reading the newly released novel My Dark Vanessa, which is already a New York Times best-seller. However, we also noticed a certain pair of familiar-looking sneakers that made it in her shot: the Allbirds Wool Runners.

Hilary Duff/Instagram

By our count, Duff owns this specific Allbirds style in at least three different colors — natural grey, natural white, and a mauve-pink color that’s no longer available — only proving her adoration for the brand’s comfy footwear. Since launching in 2014, Allbirds has quickly become one of the most popular sustainable shoe choices among Hollywood moms. Its continuously growing list of famous-mom fans include Jennifer Garner, Mila Kunis, Blake Lively, Amy Adams, and Cindy Crawford, all of whom have been spotted in the Wool Runner sneakers.

There are a few reasons why they’ve become the go-to shoes for A-listers and should probably be yours, too. Not only are they insanely comfortable, but they’re made from 100 percent recycled materials and are machine-washable. Each pair is crafted from ethically sourced Merino wool that’s soft, durable, and flexible, along with a contoured Brazilian sugarcane midsole and a castor bean-oil insert for added cushioning. It’s the perfect everyday sneaker for walking outside and running essential errands (socially distanced, of course).

Duff has been spotted wearing the Allbirds Wool Runners on numerous occasions in public since 2018, but this is the first time we’ve seen her post them on social media. With three pairs in her closet, it’s safe to say she may be a little obsessed with Allbirds sneakers. Duff’s grey and white kicks are still available in all sizes, plus they come in an array of 16 other colors.

If you want to see why so many people love Allbirds, scroll down to shop a pair for yourself! Your feet will thank you.

