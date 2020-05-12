Hilary Duff and 'Lizzie McGuire' cast reunite for virtual table read of controversial episode

Hilary Duff just stepped back into her role from Lizzie McGuire. (Photo: Walt Disney Enterprises/Courtesy: Everett Collection)

Hilary Duff gave Lizzie McGuire fans some serious nostalgia on Monday.

She had an online reunion with former cast members of Disney’s Lizzie McGuire. They did a table read of an episode that originally aired exactly 19 years ago, on May 11, 2001. The series ran until February 2004.

Duff was joined on a conference call by Jake Thomas (Matt McGuire); Robert Carradine (Sam McGuire); Hallie Todd (Jo McGuire); Adam Lamberg (David “Gordo” Gordon); Lalaine (Miranda Sanchez); Ashlie Brillault (Kate Sanders); Davida Williams (Claire Miller); and Kyle Downes (Larry Tudgeman). Writers Nina Bargiel, Jeremy Bargiel and Bob Thomas were there, too, to give some context. Duff even whipped out a cutout of the cartoon Lizzie!

They read the first season episode “Between a Rock and a Bra Place,” which the writers explained was a big deal on a children’s show... on Disney Channel. It was about Lizzie and her friend Miranda deciding it was time to get their first bras.

Duff said Thomas, her TV brother, had pitched the idea of a virtual reunion last week.

“I got the most amazing phone call last week from Jake Thomas,” she said. “I thought, there’s no better way to cure boredom and to provide a little bit of entertainment for everyone stuck at home.”

And the cast members were obviously happy to see one another.

Lizzie fans were thrilled.

“I didn’t realise how much I needed this,” one said.

Another quipped, “Oh so THIS is what dreams are made of.”

There had been plans for the gang to work together again on a reboot, but plans for that reportedly fell apart when the makers of the series and Disney+ couldn’t agree on a tone for the show.

Duff posted in February that she wanted the show to move from Disney+ to Hulu. “I’d be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30 year old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating.”



