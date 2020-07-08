Hilary Duff Just Introduced Us to This Cool-Girl, Sustainable Swimwear Brand

In many ways, Hilary Duff continues to embody her childhood character Lizzie McGuire IRL — even if you don’t know her personally, you feel like her best friend. She’s always relatable and, even as an adult, she’s just trying to navigate the world like the rest of us. She has become one of the women a lot of us look to for everything from parenting advice to beauty tips to style inspo. And that’s exactly how we came across cool-girl swimsuit brand, Vitamin A.

In the Younger star’s most recent snapshot on Instagram, she shared that she was finally getting some rare and much needed rest and relaxation. In the photo, Duff posed on a colorful pool float while wearing a classic little black bikini from the California-based sustainable swimwear brand. She paired Vitamin A’s black Mila top with its matching black Sienna bottoms, both of which are crafted from the company’s signature EcoRib material — a stretchy ribbed and matte jersey fabric made from locally sourced, recycled nylon fibers.

The brand’s founder and designer Amahlia Stevens has been on a mission to prove that “style and substance can coexist” in your swimwear. Vitamin A’s chic, ‘70s-inspired beachwear quite literally has sustainability built into all parts of its DNA — from its designs down to its packaging. In its 20 years of existence, the company has developed six different sustainable textiles, all of which are used in various one-pieces, bikinis, cover-ups, and accessories to make the fits as seamless as a second skin

While most of Vitamin A’s eco-friendly materials are sourced from California to reduce shipping and transporting emissions, the brand partners with fair trade artisans globally as well to ethically produce other materials that can’t be made locally. And when it comes to packaging, you can expect your swimsuit to come neatly tucked into a flap and seal bag made from 100 percent recycled materials and a box made from 100 percent post-consumer and post-industrial content that’s biodegradable.

As Vitamin A predicted years ago, sustainability is indeed stylish and sexy — and Duff has, no doubt, proven that. Her exact bandeau bikini top and high-waisted bottoms are still available in almost all sizes. Keep scrolling to shop them in addition to more of our favorite sustainable swimwear styles from Vitamin A.

