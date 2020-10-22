Hilary Duff and Hailey Bieber's Go-To Brand for Cozy Basics Is Having a Huge Sale Right Now

Courtesy of Rue La La

We’ve all pined over a trend—think ‘90s jewelry, tie-dyed clothing, or white booties—and been crushed when sky-high prices prevented us from experimenting with the style. With Stylish Steals, we bring you the best weekend sales and deals so you can find affordable versions of the latest trends spotted on the runway, on Instagram, in stores, and on the street. Consider us your new, price-savvy personal shoppers.

During quarantine, we're wearing more basics than ever. Soft hoodies, roomy joggers, cozy cardigans—we'll take them all. Comfortable, casual, and cute are all traits that lie high on our priority list when we're scanning our closets these days, and Michael Stars is a celeb-loved brand that offers high-quality pieces that meet these needs.

It's loved by the likes of Hilary Duff, Jessica Alba, Hailey Bieber, and Gigi Hadid, to name a few big-name fans. You'll often spot these stylish celebs stepping out wearing Michael Stars joggers, crew necks, and staple T-shirts on repeat, which means we trust that they're worth buying. With a high-profile celeb following comes higher price tags, but don't fret—we found a bunch of Michael Stars clothing on sale.

Discount site Rue La La is currently offering 64% off on Michael Stars products onsite, so we can stock up on essential chilly weather pieces like wool-blend sweaters, go-to hoodies, and lounge pants we'll wear on repeat this fall—without breaking the bank. We have our eyes on this super cozy wool-blend sweater that's $140 off, this versatile cardigan that's $100 off, these leopard print sweatpants and this staple black turtleneck long sleeve shirt.

Below, shop the best deals on Michael Stars items on sale at Rue La La right now.

Best Michael Stars sweaters on sale at Rue La La:

Penelope Wool-Blend Pullover, $79.99 (orig. $198), ruelala.com

Joanne Pullover, $69.99 (orig. $188), ruelala.com

Santos Hoodie, $55.99 (orig. $138), ruelala.com

Sheena Pullover, $49.99 (orig. $128), ruelala.com

Joss Stiped Wool-Blend Pullover, $59.99 (orig. $168), ruelala.com

Best Michael Stars tops on sale at Rue La La:

Best Michael Stars lounge pants on sale at Rue La La:

Tiffany Slim Jogger, $55.99 (orig. $138), ruelala.com

Sparrow Pant, $39.99 (orig. $98), ruelala.com

Giselle Jogger, $49.99 (orig. $128), ruelala.com

Salem Sweatpant, $55.99 (orig. $128), ruelala.com

Kingsley Jogger, $55.99 (orig. $138), ruelala.com

Best Michael Stars cardigans on sale at Rue La La:

