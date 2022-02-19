Hilary Duff had the sassiest reaction after being mistaken for Lindsay Lohan... and we're living for it

Jade Biggs
·1 min read
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

If, like us, you grew up obsessing over the likes of Lindsay Lohan and Hilary Duff, then you're about to feel old af. And by old we mean ancient, and by ancient we mean prehistoric. Why, you ask? Well, it's all to do with a group of middle schoolers in the US – that's 11 to 12-year-olds to us Brits – who confused the two noughties icons in a now-viral clip on TikTok.

It all started when TikTok user @sarahulean, who goes by the name 'Coach Flores', uploaded a clip to the social platform. "Told my students if they tell me who these people are I would throw them a pizza party," she wrote on the video, which then showed photos of a series of Disney celebrities from ye olde days.

When a photo of Hilary as Lizzie McGuire flashes on screen, one student confidently shouts: "Oh, Lindsay Lohan!" Other celebrities in the clip include Hannah Montana (aka Miley Cyrus) who, by the way, the kids think is either Jojo Siwa, Katy Perry or Britney Spears. No, no, no, no, no.

Understandably, the video attracted a lot of attention, racking up over a million views. And, one of those viewers was Hilary herself, who took to Instagram to call out the kids' mistake.

Photo credit: Hilary Duff - Instagram
Photo credit: Hilary Duff - Instagram

"Although it's Hilary Duff bitches AKA 'Lizzie' live it learn it... floral pants are back," she wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a screenshot of the TikTok in question. "Man am I happy to not have to be 'good' for the kids anymore."

You tell 'em, Hilary!

