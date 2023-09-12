Hilary Duff Enjoys PDA-Filled Getaway with Husband Matthew Koma in Mexico

The actress shared the late summer travel photos in an Instagram post on Monday

Hilary Duff/Instagram Hilary Duff at 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party and Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff is living the last days of summer to the fullest!

The How I Met Your Father star, 35, revealed through a series of Instagram photos on Monday that she has embarked on a getaway to Mexico with her husband, Matthew Koma.

The photo showcase began with a sweet snap of Duff and Koma, 36, looking into each other's eyes as the sun set behind them. The Lizzie McGuire alum then showed her travel attire by sharing a mirror selfie in which she wore her hair tightly slicked back with a pair of chic black strappy sandals and small gold earrings.

Duff also included an image of the night sky and a photo of Koma walking and slightly glancing at the camera. She gave insight into her vacation activities by sharing a photo of a hot tub overlooking the water and an image of Aanchal Malhotra's novel The Book of Everlasting Things on her lap.

At the end of the post, she shared a photo of herself smiling with her eyes closed as she stood in a walkway with tall palm trees behind her.

Hilary Duff/Instagram Hilary Duff smiles while on vacation in Mexico.

Duff gave her 26.5 million Instagram followers another view of her vacation in a second Instagram post with the caption, "Mexico ll ✨." This post included images of herself lounging near the sand with her husband.

Duff also included a video in which she asked Koma if they could bring a lizard home and another clip of herself taking a cold plunge for the first time.

"This is my first time in a cold plunge. I don't know how people do this. It's so cold!" she said in the video. "I do have a bathing suit on. I don't know how people do it. I'll let you know if I last two minutes. Bye!"

Duff's fans were happy to see her enjoying her travels, as one wrote in the comment section, "You look amazing! Love that you're enjoying Mexico 🇲🇽." Another wrote, "Mexico is looking GOOD on you!! 😍."

The pop singer and her husband have been married since December 2019 and share two daughters – Mae, 2, and Banks Violet, 4. Duff is also a mom to son Luca, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

For their third wedding anniversary, Duff penned a touching tribute in which she recognized Koma as someone who she is "over the top grateful for."



Hilary Duff/Instagram Hilary Duff smiles with her children and husband, Matthew Koma.

"Matthew. I love you so much. Happy 3 years! I don't know if you knew what you were getting into or that you weren't going to sleep or sit down for the next 5-10 years but I think for the most part you're pretty happy about it," she wrote on Instagram. "Our life is so full and I'm over the top grateful for the guy that I got to do all this madness with."

