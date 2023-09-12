Hilary Duff Enjoys PDA-Filled Getaway with Husband Matthew Koma in Mexico

Ingrid Vasquez
·3 min read

The actress shared the late summer travel photos in an Instagram post on Monday

Hilary Duff at 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party and Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff/Instagram

Hilary Duff at 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party and Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff is living the last days of summer to the fullest!

The How I Met Your Father star, 35, revealed through a series of Instagram photos on Monday that she has embarked on a getaway to Mexico with her husband, Matthew Koma.

The photo showcase began with a sweet snap of Duff and Koma, 36, looking into each other's eyes as the sun set behind them. The Lizzie McGuire alum then showed her travel attire by sharing a mirror selfie in which she wore her hair tightly slicked back with a pair of chic black strappy sandals and small gold earrings.

Duff also included an image of the night sky and a photo of Koma walking and slightly glancing at the camera. She gave insight into her vacation activities by sharing a photo of a hot tub overlooking the water and an image of Aanchal Malhotra's novel The Book of Everlasting Things on her lap.

At the end of the post, she shared a photo of herself smiling with her eyes closed as she stood in a walkway with tall palm trees behind her.

Hilary Duff smiles while on vacation in Mexico.

Hilary Duff/Instagram

Hilary Duff smiles while on vacation in Mexico.

Duff gave her 26.5 million Instagram followers another view of her vacation in a second Instagram post with the caption, "Mexico ll ✨." This post included images of herself lounging near the sand with her husband.

Duff also included a video in which she asked Koma if they could bring a lizard home and another clip of herself taking a cold plunge for the first time.

"This is my first time in a cold plunge. I don't know how people do this. It's so cold!" she said in the video. "I do have a bathing suit on. I don't know how people do it. I'll let you know if I last two minutes. Bye!"

Duff's fans were happy to see her enjoying her travels, as one wrote in the comment section, "You look amazing! Love that you're enjoying Mexico 🇲🇽." Another wrote, "Mexico is looking GOOD on you!! 😍."

The pop singer and her husband have been married since December 2019 and share two daughters – Mae, 2, and Banks Violet, 4. Duff is also a mom to son Luca, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

For their third wedding anniversary, Duff penned a touching tribute in which she recognized Koma as someone who she is "over the top grateful for."

Hilary Duff smiles with her children and husband, Matthew Koma.

Hilary Duff/Instagram

Hilary Duff smiles with her children and husband, Matthew Koma.

"Matthew. I love you so much. Happy 3 years! I don't know if you knew what you were getting into or that you weren't going to sleep or sit down for the next 5-10 years but I think for the most part you're pretty happy about it," she wrote on Instagram. "Our life is so full and I'm over the top grateful for the guy that I got to do all this madness with."

