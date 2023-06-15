Hilary Duff Details New Fitness Regimen That's Made a 'Huge Difference' in How She Feels

“I walk differently. I hold myself differently. I eat better,” the actress said of her workouts in her cover story for 'Shape'

Jonny Marlow for SHAPE

Hilary Duff is giving an inside look at her recent approach to fitness.

In her cover story for Shape, the How I Met Your Father actress, 35, opened up about maintaining an active lifestyle, sharing that she’s recently taken up playing tennis once a week with her husband Matthew Koma.

“I’m really loving that escape and that little break,” she said. “It’s a really complex game, and it’s hard to think about other things when you’re playing. It kind of drowns out all the buzzing in my head.”

In addition, the mom of three said she tries to squeeze three or four weekly gym sessions into her busy schedule.

Relying on her personal trainer Dominic Leeder to hold her accountable, Duff admitted that working out alone has never worked for her, joking about how the treadmill in her bedroom doubles as a clothing rack.

“I’ve only been on it two times,” she quipped.

“I would never work out on my own,” Duff said. “I could go hike by myself or take a class by myself, but I would never run or do a circuit.”

Jonny Marlow for SHAPE

With Leeder, the former Disney star works on upper body and muscle imbalances through complex movements, and her mind-muscle connection — a psychological aspect of training where the focus is placed on feeling each rep of an exercise in order to help the muscles work more efficiently.

“This is the first time I’ve really trained like that, and it makes such a huge difference, especially with my core and not getting hurt,” Duff told the outlet. “I’ll turn [to look] over my shoulder in the car to make sure I can change lanes and I’ll put my neck out.”

She said training also just makes her feel better, adding, “I walk differently. I hold myself differently. I eat better.”

Along with the changes to her physical activity, the Lizzie McGuire alum explained that she has also been adjusting her diet and cooking more meals at home that are centered around her wellness needs.

“I love to roast vegetables like squash and broccoli,” she shared. “I’ll make chicken thighs, tacos with cassava flour, arugula salads with whatever kind of fruits or vegetables I have in my fridge, and Israeli quinoa.

Duff continued, “My friend Gaby [Dalkin] is a chef and taught me how to reverse sear a steak — you cook it really slow in the oven first, and then once it's almost cooked, you throw it on a really hot grill — it’s my favorite thing ever.”

Jonny Marlow for SHAPE

Back in December 2022, Duff revealed that she struggled with a "horrifying" eating disorder for a year when she was 17 as she spoke to Women's Health Australia about how she overcame her body dysmorphia.

"Because of my career path, I can't help but be like, 'I am on camera and actresses are skinny.' It was horrifying," she recounted, explaining that she's since developed a healthy relationship with her body.

"[I'm] appreciating my health, doing activities that make me feel strong instead of just bettering the outside of my body," Duff added at the time. "Spending time with people that make me feel good and share similar views on health and body positivity and getting enough sleep and balance in my diet."



Read the original article on People.