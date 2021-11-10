Hilary Duff Cleans 'Pack Rat' Husband Matthew Koma's Closet While He Travels: 'This Is Hideous!'

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff is cleaning out the closet!

But, not hers – husband Matthew Koma's!

While the Winnetka Bowling League frontman was away for work, the How I Met Your Father star rolled up her sleeves and took fans on a journey Tuesday night as shevdecluttered her husband's closet in a series of Instagram Stories.

"Don't be mad! Be grateful," Duff, 34, wrote over a mirror selfie, taken from Koma's crowded closet full of clothes. "When the pack rat is away… wife donates all his shiz," she teased.

Koma, 34, shared the snap to his Instagram Stories, as well. "Can I please keep the blue bowling shirt though?" he jokingly asked his wife of nearly 2 years.

Duff also shared a snapshot of her husband's throwback accessory -- a black and green polka dot wallet, which she admitted she wasn't a fan of.

"Oooo found his old wallet. This thing is hideous 😐" she confessed.

"He earns some points for being Costco member tho," she said of the membership card, inside. "Is it still valid? You and I have never been but mama could use a field trip," she hinted to Koma.

The Younger star kept striking gold when she came across an old gift card and some cash which she said she was "keeping… as a tip."

But the real treasure was the old Durex condom she found in the wallet. "Ooop found a condie in therrrr. We didn't use that," the mom of three joked.

Duff also dug up a sentimental tank top, which she said Koma surprised her by wearing, soon after the pair found out they were pregnant with their first daughter, Banks Violet, 3.

On the white tank, Koma scribbled a loving message to the expectant mama.

"Call me daddy," he started. "I haven't freaked out once today and I'm going to be very great at this and I'm so good at multitasking I'll be all the good cliches and none of the bad ones and I will wash the baby more than myself." He reassured Duff he would "teach it about… how mommy is what a strong woman is" and that "happiness is inside and you will never ever be alone."

The Lizzie McGuirre alum shared, "When we found out I was pregnant with Banks I came home from a long day at work and @matthewkoma was wearing this……you ARE and forever will be my crush, my favorite human, a wordsmith, and the best dad to walk the earth." She concluded the heartfelt message, "God I really love you so so much. Come home. We miss you."

Koma and Duff, who will be celebrating their 2-year wedding anniversary in December, are also parents to 7-month-old daughter Mae James, who they welcomed in March, while Duff shares son Luca Cruz, 9, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.