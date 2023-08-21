The remnants of Hurricane Hilary swamped Southern California with massive amounts of rain. A grocery chain tells shoppers to leave the pets at home. And with rent and eviction rates on the rise, is rent control needed?

But first: The brrr is back, y'all. 🥶 After last winter’s weird warm weather, the Farmers' Almanac predicts this year's winter should be more ... winter-like. Check out the predictions here.

Hilary drenches Southern California

The remnants of Hurricane Hilary lashed a swath of the West from the mountains and deserts to the ocean Monday after triggering mudslides, flooding and water rescues across Southern California. Rain and debris washed out roadways and left vehicles stranded. Parts of Los Angeles County had almost 7 inches of rain; Beverly Hills had almost 5 inches by early Monday. The National Hurricane Center downgraded Hilary to a post-tropical storm but warned the system could produce another 2 to 4 inches of rain in many areas. Isolated communities across portions of Southern California and southern Nevada could see up to 12 inches through Monday, forecasters said. Follow our live updates.

A couch floats down Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage, California, on Monday after Tropical Storm Hilary inundated the area.

Publix: Where shopping is a pet-free pleasure?

If you're headed out to Publix, don't forget your shopping bags – and leave the pup at home. The supermarket chain is known for its BOGO deals and "Pub Sub" sandwiches, but recently customers have started to notice large signs placed at the front reminding shoppers that only service animals are allowed in the store – not personal pets, and not even emotional support animals. The policy on service animals has been in place for years, so it's not clear what prompted the new signs. But some customers think it's a good reminder that animals and grocery stores don't mix: "That’s stuff that I don’t want around my food," a shopper named Mark said. Here’s a look at the policy.

Publix has recently placed prominent signage reminding customers of their policy that no pets are allowed in the store except for service animals.

California shop owner killed over Pride flag

Tributes and outrage are pouring in for a Southern California shop owner who was shot and killed over a Pride flag on display outside her store, with Gov. Gavin Newsom calling the shooting "absolutely horrific." Police responding to a call about a shooting at the Mag.Pi shop in Cedar Glen on Friday evening found that 66-year-old Lauri Carleton had been shot, authorities said. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies soon after found the suspect and fatally shot him. Investigators later determined that the suspect, whose name was not released, had made several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag on display outside the store. Keep reading.

Is it time for rent control?

As rents and eviction rates rise across the country, more cities and states are debating rent control policies, which housing advocates say are needed to keep more people in their homes. Rents in booming housing markets and in commuter towns have been rising too much and too quickly, putting the most pressure on the poorest residents and fueling the country's homelessness crisis, affordable housing experts say. Take a closer look at the debate.

🗳 On the ballot: In Seattle – where rent rose over 90% between 2010 and 2020 – the City Council voted against implementing rent control measures this month after landlords said it would hurt them financially. The measure would have capped annual rent increases at the rate of inflation. Next year, California will vote on whether to allow statewide rent control, after proponents gathered more than 800,000 signatures.

