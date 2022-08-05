The Hilarious Titanic Parody Musical Titanique Takes on Céline Dion's 'Taking Chances' — Watch

Dave Quinn
·2 min read

Think you know Titanic? Think again!

1997's Oscar-winning blockbuster is the subject of a laugh-out-loud musical parody called Titanique, which breaths joyful comedy into the tragic love story of the film by setting it to a score of hits from who else? Legendary singer Céline Dion.

Dion — who famously sang "My Heart Will Go On," the chart-topping, award-winning love theme to Titanic — is actually a character in the musical; actress Marla Mindelle playing the role with hilarious and exaggerated accuracy. It all begins, as the show's description explains, when Dion "hijacks a Titanic museum tour and enchants the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic's beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog."

"Nothing could come between Jack and Rose," the musical's marketing notes, "Except Céline Dion."

To get a taste of how it all plays out, PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of one of the musical's numbers, a take on Dion's 2007 tune 'Taking Chances."

The song features the cast of characters boarding the dreaded 1912 ship, including our star-crossed lovers Jack (Constantine Rousouli) and Rose (Alex Ellis); her controlling fiancé Cal (John Riddle) and demanding mother Ruth (Ryan Duncan); as well as a trio of the boat's most recognizable passengers: the unsinkable Molly Brown (Kathy Deitch), Titanic's seaman Jaye Alexander, and... umm... Victor Garber himself (Frankie Grande).

Ensemble members Courtney Bassett, Donnie Hammond and Dimitri Moise help round out the cast on the Ship of Dreams.

In addition to "Taking Chances," Titanique also features songs like "The Prayer," "Tell Him," "Beauty and the Beast," "I Drove All Night," "To Love You More," "A New Day Has Come," "All By Myself," "Because You Loved Me," and yes, "My Heart Will Go On" (among others).

Mindelle, Rousouli and director Tye Blue all co-created and wrote the musical. It comes from the producers behind the acclaimed Cruel Intentions musical, which Rousouli also starred in.

Titanique is playing through Sept. 25 at the Asylum Theatre (307 W. 26th Street) in New York City. Tickets are now on sale.

