These Hilarious Halloween Puns Are Scary Good, They'll Have Everyone Howling

Photo credit: Kseniya Ovchinnikova - Getty Images

From Good Housekeeping

Halloween doesn't have to be all about spooks and scares! Between all that pumpkin carving and marathon candy-eating, keep things silly this spooky season with the best laughs and giggles, thanks to this list of scary-good Halloween puns that are sure to get all the ghouls and gals howling with laughter. After all, there's no other holiday that calls for being more clever and creative — or downright silly, for that matter!

Scroll to continue with content Ad





Whether you're looking for inspiration for your punny Halloween costume or for your Halloween party decorations — or maybe even your Halloween Instagram caption — these spooky puns are sure to charm the crowd for your best, most fa-boo-lous holiday yet. And afterwards, if you're still looking for some more laughs on October 31, be sure to check out our list of the best Halloween jokes, too, before settling in for a night full of scary Halloween movies and festive Halloween desserts.

Halloween Monster Puns

Ghouls just want to have fun!

Want to hear some skeleton puns? They’re very humerus!

It’s gonna be a great Halloween — I can feel it in my bones!

Witch-ing you a Happy Halloween!

If you’ve got it, haunt it.

I didn’t want to play it safe with a skeleton costume, I want people to know I have guts.

Halloween's not the same if I can't be witch you.

I have a few vampire puns, but they suck.

You're just my (blood) type.

Ghosts make the best cheerleaders. They have lots of spirit!

Have a fang-tastic Halloween!

I just took a DNA test, turns out I'm 100% that witch.

Let’s have some skele-fun!

Beware of Resting Witch Face.

Fangs for the memories.

Photo credit: mphillips007 - Getty Images

Halloween Candy Puns

No matter how much Halloween candy you eat, it always seems to go to waist.

Here's to a Halloween full of Snickers and (Almond) Joy.

Stop goblin up all my candy!

Halloween candy is yummy and all, but don’t forget to save room for “I scream"!

Your costume is so realistic, it's un-candy!

Trick or treat yo' self to some candy.

No matter what costumes they wear, when the Halloween candy comes out, everyone is a goblin!

Witch better have my candy.

It may be (candy) corny, but I love Halloween!

Bone appetit!

I'm going to need to exorcise a lot after all this Halloween candy.

Enjoy goblin up all your Halloween candy — just don't let it go to waist!

Twix or treat!

Wow, this Halloween candy is spook-tacular.

Halloween puns are so (candy) corny!

Photo credit: Catherine Delahaye - Getty Images

Halloween Pumpkin Puns

Story continues

Oh my gourdness, it's finally Halloween!

Give 'em pumpkin to talk about.

I'm way ahead of the carve.

Go big or gourd home!

Carving out some time for Halloween fun.

This Halloween pumpkin really stuck a gourd with me.

Pumpkin' out Halloween puns like it’s nobody’s business.

Aren't these pumpkins gourd-geous?

It's easy to repair a broken jack o'lantern: Just use a pumpkin patch!

Let’s pumpkin spice things up this Halloween.

Don't forget to carve out some time for pumpkin decorating!

My friend wanted me to take care of his extremely fragile pumpkin. I told him I'd gourd it with my life!

Squash goals.

You are the pick of the patch!

Everyone just wants to have a gourd time on Halloween!

Photo credit: Carol Yepes - Getty Images

Other Halloween Puns

Just creepin' it real this Halloween.

I’m here for the boos.

My costume would have been perfect if my hair agreed with me. Guess I’m just having a bad scare day.

I hope these Halloween puns don't drive you batty.

Let's get this party startled!

I’ve been so bored these past few weeks, so this Halloween is really a breath of fresh scare.

Don’t be a jerk-o-lantern this Halloween — share your candy!

Like my costume? I got it at a boo-tique.

Happy Howl-o-ween!

This Halloween, live on the fright side.

A scare is born.

I'm going to this Halloween party for the boos.

Bow down to your Hallow-queen.

These Halloween puns are totally eerie-sistible.

Have a spook-tacular Halloween!

You Might Also Like