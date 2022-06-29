Hilarie Burton Recalls Getting an Abortion After Pregnancy Loss in Powerful Statement

Charmaine Patterson
·3 min read
Hilarie Burton attends the Season 10 Premiere of 'The Walking Dead'
Hilarie Burton attends the Season 10 Premiere of 'The Walking Dead'

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty

Hilarie Burton is joining countless women who are sharing their abortion stories amid the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade, which eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion.

The One Tree Hill alum, 39, shared a photo of her daughter George, 4, playing on Instagram on Tuesday, recalling in the caption that she had an abortion after a pregnancy loss.

"This is my child. My beloved. My daughter," the actress, who also shares son Augustus, 12, with husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan, wrote. "It is no secret I struggled with infertility. Losing multiple pregnancies before her was traumatic. But female bodies are all different and unpredictable."

She continued, "Having an abortion after my fetus died allowed for my uterus to heal in a way that made it healthy enough to carry future pregnancies. It doesn't matter if you use the term D&C. The official word on the hospital paperwork is abortion. That's what it was."

RELATED: Cheryl Burke Shares Abortion Story for First Time, Says She 'Wouldn't Be Sitting Here' Without It

Burton went on to say the "painful day" would have been "worse" if abortions were illegal "and law enforcement inspected my body to make sure I hadn't caused my own miscarriage. Cause that's what's coming."

"[Roe] V Wade protected my rights as a woman to have miscarriages without scrutiny," Burton said, adding that she's received messages from her supporters who have also suffered pregnancy losses.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Think about every loss and then compound it by knowing that the Supreme Court just said it's okay for states to look at you as a murder suspect in that situation. Your miscarriage will make you a murder suspect. I can't say this clearly enough or shout it loud enough," the Drama Queens podcast host wrote.

Added Burton: "I only have my daughter because of my abortion."

RELATED: Amanda de Cadenet Talks About Her Life-Saving Abortion After Suffering an Incomplete Miscarriage

Ending with a pointed message, Burton wrote, "So f--- you very much to the Supreme Court. And f--- you to the ignorant right wing extremists who want my daughter to have fewer rights than what I was born with. #wewillnotgoback"

RELATED VIDEO: Ireland Baldwin Reveals She Was Raped as a Teen While 'Unconscious' and Shares Her Abortion Story

In a 6-to-3 vote on Friday, the Supreme Court overturned 1973's Roe v. Wade. The decision lets individual states choose whether to allow abortions, and will likely lead to all but total bans on the procedure in nearly half of the country.

"We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled," Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the majority opinion, reversing nearly 50 years of precedent. "The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision."

"It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives," Alito wrote. The 78-page opinion was backed by Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, three of whom were appointed by former President Donald Trump.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Natalie Portman Says Chris Hemsworth Would Hide Behind a Tree to Pick Up His Kids at School

    "It felt like some weird sitcom of the superheroes at school pickup," said Chris Hemworth's Thor: Love and Thunder costar Natalie Portman

  • Trump didn't 'care' Jan. 6 rioters were armed -witness

    STORY: "I was in the vicinity of a conversation where I overheard the President say something to the effect of 'I don't effing care that they have weapons..."On January 6, 2021, then-President Donald Trump knew his supporters were armed, but he directed them to the Capitol anyway.That’s the explosive testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who on Tuesday provided the House select committee with a look at what was unfolding among the President and his top allies on the day of the Capitol riot.Hutchinson said Trump expressed anger that the Secret Service was using metal-detecting magnetometers to keep armed people out of the fenced-off area where he gave his fiery speech."...because he wanted it full and he was angry that we weren't letting people through the mags with weapons..."(flash)CHENEY: "The select committee has learned about reports from outside the magnetometers and has obtained police radio transmissions identifying individuals with firearms, including AR-15s near the Ellipse on the morning of January 6th."Hutchinson, in a pre-recorded interview, said she was told there were knives, guns, spears and flagpoles among Trump supporters… But Trump said: “Something to the effect of, 'Take the effing mags away, they're not here to hurt me. Let them in, let my people in. They can march the Capitol after the rallies over. They can march from the Ellipse."Following the rally, Hutchinson testified that Trump got into an altercation with Secret Service agents who were refusing to drive him to the Capitol in a limousine nicknamed "the Beast."This is her account of a conversation with Tony Ornato, then-White House deputy chief of staff:"Tony described him as being irate. The president said something to the effect of 'I'm the effing president -Take me up to the Capitol now', to which Bobby responded, 'Sir, we have to go back to the West Wing.' The president reached up towards the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel. Mr. Engle grabbed his arm, said, 'Sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel. We're going back to the West Wing. We're not going to the Capitol.' Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge towards Bobby Engle and when Mr. Ornato had recounted the story to me he had motioned towards his clavicles."Trump on Tuesday quickly denied Hutchinson's account in a social media post, saying he never tried to grab the steering wheel.Under oath on Tuesday, Hutchinson painted a picture of panicked White House officials bristling at the possibility of Trump joining what was to become a violent mob pushing its way into the Capitol, hunting for then-Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other lawmakers who were certifying the 2020 election results."Mr. Cipollone said something to the effect of 'please make sure we don't go up to the Capitol, Cassidy, keep in touch with me. We're going to get charged with every crime imaginable if we make that movement happen…”At the hearing's conclusion, lawmaker Liz Cheney said the committee was aware that some witnesses testifying have been contacted by former colleagues and pressed to demonstrate "loyalty" to Trump.“Here’s how one witness described phone calls from people interested in that witnesses testimony: ‘What they said to me is, as long as I continue to be a team player, they know that I’m on the team (flash) you know, I’ll continue to stay in good graces in Trump World.’”The 7th public hearing is scheduled for July.

  • Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Step Out with Twin Sons, 8, at Thor: Love and Thunder Premiere

    Hemsworth and Pataky rarely make public appearances with their three children

  • Clarence Thomas Urges Supreme Court to Revisit Landmark Decision, Make it Easier to Win Defamation Cases

    "We should'" revisit the actual malice standard, Thomas wrote in a dissenting opinion

  • License to try again key to the Avalanche's coronation

    Literally worst to first in five short seasons, the Colorado Avalanche matched the best-ever postseason record on the path to winning a Stanley Cup on Sunday night.

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Avalanche D-man Cale Makar wins Conn Smythe as playoff MVP

    Cale Makar has won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after leading the Colorado Avalanche to their first Stanley Cup title since 2001 and third in franchise history. Makar is the second defenseman to win the award over the past three years. He follows Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the back-to-back defending champions eliminated by Colorado in the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night. “We’ve seen him play this way from Day 1 of the season,” coach Jared Bednar said. “This guy is elite

  • Chase Elliott needs nearly 7 hours to win at Nashville

    LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Chase Elliott salvaged a crummy day for Hendrick Motorsports and interrupted a potential Toyota rout by winning the rain-drenched race at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday night. Elliott recovered from an early issue that dropped him deep into the field to take the lead with 38 laps remaining and hold off three Joe Gibbs Racing drivers for his second Cup victory of the season. It took NASCAR's most popular driver nearly seven hours and a late four-lap shootout to get to vic

  • Chun perseveres, holds off Thompson to win Women's PGA

    BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — In Gee Chun rallied after losing the rest of her once-sizeable lead, overcoming a bogey-filled front nine to win the Women's PGA Championship on Sunday when Lexi Thompson faltered with her putter. Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., was the top Canadian, finishing tied for 16th place. Chun shot a 3-over 75 for the second consecutive day at Congressional, but that was enough to win her third major title by a stroke over Thompson and Minjee Lee. Chun, after leading by six

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Kemp, Brown, Murphy lead A's over Royals in 9-7 win

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a two-run homer, Seth Brown and Sean Murphy combined for four RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7 on Saturday. Kemp hit his second home run of the season in the eighth inning to wrap up a 3-for-5 afternoon. “I pulled a fastball inside foul and I had a feeling he would go back to the slider and he did,” Kemp said of his battle with Taylor Clarke. "I just tried to put a good swing on it and hit it out of the ballpark.” Brown hit a s

  • Schauffele wins at Travelers after Theegala's double bogey

    CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Xander Schauffele celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary Sunday with a dramatic victory in the Travelers Championship. The Olympic champion won with a three-stroke swing on the final hole, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead. A stroke in front entering the day, Schauffele finished with a 2-under 68 at TPC River Highlands to beat Theegala and J.T. Poston by two stroke

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Priso's late goal lifts Toronto FC over Atlanta 2-1

    TORONTO — It has been a tough year for Toronto FC but with steady improvement has come an increasing level of confidence within the team. Coming off a 4-0 win against CF Montréal in the Canadian Championship semifinals on Wednesday, Toronto was able to build on that momentum, besting Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday, courtesy of Ralph Priso’s 78th minute winner. “You could see there is a growing level of confidence. I like the fact that in the second half, when we just needed to find a way to come

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon