Hilarie Burton Morgan Slams Candace Cameron Bure for LGBTQ Exclusion Remark: ‘You’re Disgusting’

Actress Hilarie Burton Morgan responded to Candace Cameron Bure saying LGBTQ families won’t be leads on the network she left the Hallmark Channel for, calling the “Full House” star “disgusting.”

During an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Bure discussed the network, Great American Family, which is also set to include Hallmark stars Danica McKella and Lori Loughlin. Earlier this year, the Hallmark Channel released its first holiday film with an LGBTQ couple as its leads. Bure shared the same move won’t be made for Great American Family, saying she believes the channel will “keep traditional marriage at the core.”

The interview made its way online, where Morgan called described her as a “bigot” and “disgusting” for her creative decision.

“Bigot,” Morgan said on Twitter in response to a headline about Bure’s comment. “I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.”

In another tweet, Morgan added: “There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples.”

In her WSJ interview, Bure also mentioned her exit from Hallmark to work on Great American Family, where she will also serve as chief creative officer. She says she wanted to tell stories that had “more meaning and purpose and depth behind them.”

“I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment,” Bure told the Journal.

She will be producing religious programming through her Candace Cameron Bure Presents.

