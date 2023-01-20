Hilaria Baldwin Wears 'Empathy' Sweatshirt After News of Criminal Charges for Husband Alec

Tommy McArdle
·3 min read

Hilaria Baldwin stepped out in a sweatshirt with the word "empathy" on it the day after it was revealed husband Alec Baldwin will face criminal charges over the October 2021 death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

On Friday morning, Hilaria, 39, was photographed in New York City wearing a green crewneck sweatshirt with the word in white lettering, what appears to be an "Empathy Always" item from Mayfair Group.

Alec, 64, was also spotted leaving the couple's Manhattan apartment on Friday morning for the first time since the announcement as he got into a car, according to photos published by The Daily Mail.

On Thursday, Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb announced that Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will both be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. No charges will be filed related to the shooting of Rust director Joel Souza, who was injured in the incident. The charges will be formally filed before the end of the month.

Assistant director David Halls signed a plea agreement for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon, according to a press release.

Hilaria Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin

Elder Ordonez/SplashNews.com Hilaria Baldwin

"After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the Rust film crew," Carmack-Altwies said in a statement. "On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice."

Reeb added, "If any one of these three people — Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed or David Halls — had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today. It's that simple. The evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard for safety on the Rust film set. In New Mexico, there is no room for film sets that don't take our state's commitment to gun safety and public safety seriously."

In a statement, Baldwin's attorney Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel said, "This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins' tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win."

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City.
Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Hilaria and Alec Baldwin in December

Hutchins' family stands behind the prosecutor's decision to file criminal charges against Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed, the family's attorney Brian J. Panish said in a statement.

"Our independent investigation also supports charges are warranted. It is a comfort to the family that, in New Mexico, no one is above the law," Panish added. "We support the charges, will fully cooperate with this prosecution, and fervently hope the justice system works to protect the public and hold accountable those who break the law."

A source confirmed to PEOPLE Friday that Baldwin still intends to complete the Rust movie, as previously announced in October after settling a wrongful death lawsuit with widower Matthew Hutchins.

Another source said that Hilaria "has been Alec's rock throughout all of this, and to see him so distraught is heartbreaking for her." The source added that Hilaria is "doing whatever she can to support him and they're doing their best to stay strong for the kids."

