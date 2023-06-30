Hilaria Baldwin Tells PEOPLE She Feels 'So Lucky' to Have Husband Alec on 11-Year Anniversary (Exclusive)

The couple is celebrating 11 years of marriage with the mom of seven telling PEOPLE she "can't imagine anyone better to have by my side"

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin at the American Museum of Natural History's 2022 Museum Gala

Hilaria Baldwin is sharing her love and appreciation for husband Alec Baldwin as they celebrate 11 years of marriage.

On Friday, the mom of seven, 39, exclusively shared with PEOPLE a sweet note she wrote for the 30 Rock star, 65, on their special day.



"11 years. I cherish you and the fact that we met. We have experienced so much and I can't imagine anyone better to have by my side," writes Hilaria. "I love you. I love our family ... to many more. I feel so lucky to have you."



Throughout their marriage, the couple has welcomed seven children together: daughters Ilaria Catalina Irena, 9 months, María Lucía Victoria, 2, and Carmen Gabriela, 9, as well as four sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2, Rafael Thomas, 8, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, and Romeo Alejandro David, 5.



Alec is also dad to 27-year-old daughter Ireland, who recently became a mom with the birth of daughter Holland, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

The couple first met back in Feb. 2011 at the New York City restaurant Pure Food and Wine and began dating later that year, per The New York Times. Their April 2012 engagement came just before Alec's birthday that year.

Alec and Hilaria tied the knot on June 30, 2012, at St. Patrick's Old Cathedral in N.Y.C.



Hilaria Thomas Baldwin/Instagram

Hilaria previously made mention of the first night she and Alec met in a Feb. 20 Instagram post in which she marked 12 years since their first encounter.

At the time, the yoga instructor shared a photo of her and Alec cuddling up inside a restaurant as she wrote: "What a journey we have had been through, to, in, and around and continuing…every emotional place I don't think either one of us could have ever predicted."

"But here we are…still standing, surrounded by all of you amazing humans, our tiny babes…and together," she added in the caption. "In it with you, Alec…I'm here, we are here…never alone 🫶🏼"

"This photo is probably a yearish after we met???" she added, tagging the restaurant and adding that her and Baldwin appear "both much younger and less🥴" in the photo.



