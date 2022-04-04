Hilaria Baldwin Tells Husband Alec Baldwin She'd Marry Him a 'Million Times' in Birthday Tribute

Jen Juneau
Alec Baldwin turned 64 with a sweet tribute from wife Hilaria Baldwin.

On Sunday, the soon-to-be mother of seven penned a lengthy, heartfelt message to her husband of almost a decade, sharing a photo of them from the back in which Alec has his arms around Hilaria, 38.

"You ask me from time to time, in your darkest, saddest moments, if I were to know all of what we would go through, 11 years ago when we met, would I walk away? You apologize through tears as to what some of this famous life has brought. You feel as though you roped me into being a sitting target. I don't see it this way and the answer to your question is: I'd do it a million times, Alec," she wrote.

"The joyful moments, the scary moments, the passion, the sadness, the amazing people, the frustration, the confusion, the adventure, the laughter … the being a wife and a mother. Yes, Alec … I'd sign up for it, again and again. I know that life is both sweet and bitter," Hilaria added.

The fitness instructor went on to reflect on the snapshot she posted, taken "at the beginning of our relationship, holding me tight."

"I was so nervous with all those cameras. But it was safe and stable, as I leaned back, in your arms. That's where our power together has always been ... and may we always come back to this," she continued.

In the second half of her caption, Hilaria addressed her husband, "On your birthday, may I remind you, as your best friend, to live life. Those who truly know you, who know your heart, your courage, your fears, your weaknesses, your strengths and your joys … we want you to live and enjoy each moment. Dial down the negative noise."

"It is a distraction from what life is about," she added. "The devil creeping in in an attempt to cheapen your time on earth. You are a man who has lived amazing moments, given to so many, and have suffered incredible pain that has left such a visible mark of trauma. We are here to help you heal and get back to YOU, as we all love you, Alec … me, your children, your family, your friends … and so many people who are reading this now. We want you to celebrate life and live it to its fullest."

"You deserve this and so much more. We love you and happy birthday. @alecbaldwininsta," Hilaria concluded the post, which Alec shared to his own Instagram feed and wrote, "From my wife. This means more than anything in this world to me ... "

Hilaria's touching tribute came less than a week after she and the former Saturday Night Live star revealed that they are expecting their seventh child together. The two already share daughters María Lucía Victoria, 13 months, and Carmen Gabriela, 8½, plus sons Rafael Thomas, 6½, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5½, Romeo Alejandro David, 4 next month, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 18 months, while Alec is also dad to daughter Ireland Baldwin, 26.

"We have 'somos un buen equipo' engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home — that we're a good team," Hilaria and Alec told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. "One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling."

"Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can't wait to embrace our new little one this fall!" they added.

The Baldwins' announcement came five months after Alec held the gun that discharged and fatally wounded 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of their movie Rust. The Santa Fe Sheriff's Office has not yet charged anyone in the incident.

The actor is set to make his return to the big screen in a pair of Italian Christmas movies. He will team up with his younger brother, Billy Baldwin, to shoot two hybrid animated and live-action movies in Italy, which are respectively titled Kid Santa and Billie's Magical World. The Baldwin brothers are set to appear in the live-action sections of the films, Deadline reported last month.

