Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump While Posing in Bra and Underwear: 'Halfway There!'

Hilaria Baldwin has reached the "halfway" point in her pregnancy!

The pregnant star, 36, shared an update on her growing baby bump on Sunday, sharing a mirror selfie on Instagram. "My husband said I was 'unrecognizable' in my muumu... so here we are, in case you couldn’t tell too 😂...also: for all of you who are asking how far along I am: we are halfway there! Ps: not giving up my muumu, AB...get used to it," she wrote.

In her photo, Baldwin -- who shares daughter Carmen, 6, as well as sons Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, who turns 2 next month, with husband Alec Baldwin -- posed wearing a lacy bra and color-coordinated underwear.

The mom-to-be shared the pregnancy news on April 6, nearly five months after she announced she lost her last baby, a daughter, while four months pregnant. The Living Clearly Method author also miscarried in April 2019.

Hilaria Baldwin / Instagram Hilaria Baldwin

"I'll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel," she captioned her video announcement of her baby on the way's audible heartbeat. "Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you Here we go again 💫."

Baldwin recently spoke with PEOPLE about how she "knew right away" that she was pregnant again after suffering two miscarriages seven months apart last year.

"I knew before I could take a test that I was pregnant. I've done this so many times that I really know that feeling," the mother of four, 36, said. "Even though I knew it would be early, I started taking a test every other day to kind of give myself a sense of how far along I would be. And right when I thought it would turn positive, it did!"

Though she waited until she was over four months into her pregnancy to share the news with her children, her daughter Carmen already had an inkling she was getting a new sibling.

"My daughter kept on asking. She’s like, 'Mommy, your belly is getting big. I think you’re pregnant.' And I kept on changing the subject," Baldwin previously told PEOPLE of her oldest child.