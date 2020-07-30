Hikvision releases 2020 H1 financial results

HANGZHOU, China, July 30, 2020 /CNW/ -- Hikvision, an IoT solution provider with video as its core competency, has released its financial results for the first half of 2020. During the period, Hikvision generated a revenue of RMB 24.27 billion with a year-over-year (YoY) increase of 1.45%, and net profits attributable to shareholders of the company was RMB 4.62 billion, reflecting a YoY growth of 9.66%.

Hikvision 2020 H1 Financial Results

Hikvision's revenue in overseas markets achieved solid growth, amounting to RMB 7.54 billion, with a YoY growth of 8.63%.

Having encountered unusual global social and economic conditions in the first half of 2020, Hikvision adapted its operations and succeeded in making technological innovations meet customers' needs, which helped to overcome challenges and keep development steady. Hikvision will continuously work closely with its partners to maintain stable operations, create value for customers, and build more safety, efficiency and sustainability for communities around the world.

For the full 2020 H1 financial report, please visit here.

About Hikvision

Hikvision is an IoT solution provider with video as its core competency. Featuring an extensive and highly skilled R&D workforce, Hikvision manufactures a full suite of comprehensive products and solutions for a broad range of vertical markets. In addition to the security industry, Hikvision extends its reach to smart home tech, industrial automation, and automotive electronics industries to achieve its long-term vision. Hikvision products also provide powerful business intelligence for end users, which can enable more efficient operations and greater commercial success. Committed to the utmost quality and safety of its products, Hikvision encourages partners to take advantage of the many cybersecurity resources Hikvision offers, including the Hikvision Cybersecurity Centre. For more information, please visit us at www.hikvision.com.

