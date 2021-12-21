Hiking to Table Rock? This Boise trail is closed to prevent damage in muddy conditions

Ridge to Rivers, the agency that oversees Boise’s Foothills trail system, announced Tuesday morning that it would close one of the trail spurs that leads to Table Rock, a popular city overlook.

The agency has closed Old Pen Trail #15A, a 0.6-mile trail that starts in the parking lot behind the Old Idaho Penitentiary and connects to the Table Rock Trail. According to a news release, the weather-dependent trail closure is expected to last into the second week of March.

According to a news release, the Boise Department of Parks and Recreation reached an agreement with the Idaho Department of Lands, which owns the land where the Table Rock trailhead is located. The agreement allows the city of Boise to close the Old Pen Trail in an effort to reduce trail damage in the winter.

“Trails in the Table Rock area have a high clay content, and as such, are highly susceptible to damage from irresponsible trail use during winter months,” said Ridge to Rivers program manager David Gordon in the release. “The Old Pen Trail is arguably the most susceptible to damage and by closing it this winter, we hope to prevent further damage while slowly improving tread conditions over time.”

Other routes to Table Rock will remain open, including the pedestrian-only trail and Table Rock Trail #15, which start in the same parking lot as the Old Pen Trail.

Ridge to Rivers has closed Old Pen Trail, highlighted in green, until March to prevent erosion during winter weather.

Last year was the first time since 2016 that Ridge to Rivers didn’t close the Table Rock trailheads through the winter to prevent damage. For several years, the agency evaluated trail conditions each day and closed a gate to block access when conditions warranted it. Last year, Gordon said trail users were jumping the locked gates and using the trails despite the closures.

Ridge to Rivers urges trail users to check conditions and avoid trails that are wet or muddy. Frozen or snow-covered trails are OK to use. Find updated trail conditions each day at ridgetorivers.org or at the agency’s Facebook page.

