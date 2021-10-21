Hiking hacks to keep you warm on the trail this fall

Nathan Coleman
Hiking hacks to keep you warm on the trail this fall
Hiking hacks to keep you warm on the trail this fall

Heading out to check out the fall colours?

You're going to want to bundle up - it can get chilly out there!

First thing: Pack snacks. Trail mix has everything you need, including nuts to help burn long-lasting fuel, and sugar to perk you up.

When it comes to clothing, layer up. And bring a backpack with a complete change of clothes.

Watch the video above for more tips, including dos and don'ts for day trips and overnight camping.

Thumbnail image courtesy: Kyle Brittain.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories