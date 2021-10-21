Hiking hacks to keep you warm on the trail this fall

Heading out to check out the fall colours?

You're going to want to bundle up - it can get chilly out there!

First thing: Pack snacks. Trail mix has everything you need, including nuts to help burn long-lasting fuel, and sugar to perk you up.

When it comes to clothing, layer up. And bring a backpack with a complete change of clothes.

Watch the video above for more tips, including dos and don'ts for day trips and overnight camping.

Thumbnail image courtesy: Kyle Brittain.