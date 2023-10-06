Hiking Boots from Columbia, Merrell, and More Top Brands Are Up to 52% Off at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Prices on best-selling boots start at just $40

Whether you’re a hardcore hiker or prefer to meander the trails, it's the perfect time of year to get out and enjoy nature. But you won’t get very far in your trek without a solid pair of hiking boots.

Luckily, quite a few pairs are on sale at Amazon right now, ahead of Prime Big Deal Days (October 11–12). We rounded up seven of the best Amazon deals on hiking boots for women, including pairs from top brands like Columbia, Merrell, Eddie Bauer, and Keen. Discounts are up to 52 percent off, and prices start at just $40.

Best Amazon Deals on Hiking Boots for Women

Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Hiking Boot

$100

$80

For a sturdy shoe that’s sure to outlast countless hikes, consider the Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Hiking Boot. Its Techlite midsole adds cushion and it has a supportive leather and suede construction. A seam-sealed design keeps water out, while the reinforced toe and heel barriers ensure long-lasting wear. In addition, Columbia’s signature Omni-Grip non-marking traction rubber outsole makes these ankle-high boots suitable for many terrains, rain or shine. This classic elk shade with mountain red laces is available in sizes 5–12, including half and wide options.

The Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Hiking Boot is undoubtedly a favorite among hikers, as it’s amassed nearly 17,000 five-star ratings. One reviewer commended the versatility these boots have, saying, “I have hiked major trails in Kentucky, went through mud, wet fields, stood long hours in my shop on concrete — and my feet always feel so good and solid in them.” Other shoppers are pleased that they don’t need to break them in, with one writing, “I did a 3-hour hike in these right out the box.”

Merrell Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoe

$110

$57

The Merrell Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoe has a breathable mesh lining, a contoured insole that’s removable, and Merrell Air Cushion in the heel to absorb shock. Extra stability comes from the EVA foam midsole and a toe cap to keep your feet protected throughout your hike. The Merrell Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoe is available in 5–11 with half and wide sizes, too.

Over 9,000 five-star ratings can’t be wrong; these hiking boots are worthwhile. One five-star reviewer who went hiking in some national parks said, “No blisters, great arch support so my legs, knees and feet were not at all sore during or after the hike. They held up perfectly while climbing rocks and going down a dirt and stone mountain trail.”

Keen Targhee 3 Mid-Height Waterproof Hiking Boots

$165

$81

Get a super secure fit from toe to ankle with the Keen Targhee 3 Mid-Height Waterproof Hiking Boots, which are up to 50 percent off. An all-terrain rubber outsole and contoured heel provide traction in muddy or rocky environments, while a removable footbed naturally contours to your foot, providing great arch support. These Keen hiking boots also have a padded tongue and collar for extra support, and the waterproof design keeps your toes bone dry as you trek.

One reviewer wrote that these boots “literally lasted hundreds of miles” and that their wife “tried several other brands but still came back to these in the end as she said they felt the most comfortable.” And, who doesn’t love a shoe you can wear right out of the box? A shopper who bought these hiking boots for an Alaskan trip explained, “I had planned to break the shoes in before the trip but of course did not get around to it. Luckily for me, it did not matter — they felt great and needed no breaking in at all. Very comfortable and durable.”

With several top-selling brands to choose from, keep on scrolling for more of our favorite great deals on hiking boots from Amazon.

Merrell Yokota 2

$90

$58

Eddie Bauer Mt. Bailey All Weather Hiking Boot

$80

$40

Columbia Crestwood Mid Waterproof Hiking Shoe

$100

$90

Merrell Alverstone Hiking Shoe

$90

$57

