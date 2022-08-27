Hikes in airport drop-off fees will leave drivers ‘stunned’, says RAC

Neil Lancefield
·3 min read
Fees have increased since 2019 new research has found (Getty Images)
Fees have increased since 2019 new research has found (Getty Images)

Drop-off fees have increased at two-thirds of the UK’s major airports since 2019, research states.

Sixteen of the 22 airports analysed have introduced or raised charges for dropping off passengers in the past three years, an RAC investigation found.

The motoring services company claimed drivers will be “stunned” by some of the “sky-high” fees.

Stansted Airport continues to top the table for the most expensive so-called kiss and fly charges, which are typically levied for dropping off someone as close to the terminal as possible.

The Essex airport’s initial fee is £7 for up to 15 minutes, an increase from £4 for 10 minutes in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.

A Stansted spokesman said the charge “makes an important contribution to encouraging alternative, more sustainable transport options and reducing congestion on the airport and surrounding roads”.

It is one of many airports that offer free options for dropping passengers off in mid or long-stay car parks connected to terminals by buses.

Eight airports charge £5 for dropping off passengers.

They include the UK’s two busiest airports: Heathrow and Gatwick, which introduced the charge last year.

Manchester Airport gives drivers just five minutes to drop off travellers for £5 (up from £3 in 2019), while Liverpool John Lennon Airport has raised its fees from £3 for 20 minutes to £4 for 10 minutes.

Bristol Airport has hiked its initial fee for 10 minutes from £1 to £5.

Dropping off passengers at the three largest airports in Scotland is not much cheaper.

Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Glasgow Airports have all doubled their fees in the past three years to £4 for 10 minutes.

Airports generally charge more for exceeding time limits associated with their initial fees.

Birmingham and Belfast International Airports have kept their fees the same since 2019 (£3 for 15 minutes and £1 for 10 minutes respectively), while drivers can take still advantage of free-drop-off areas near terminal entrances at Cardiff, London City and Belfast City Airports.

RAC head of roads policy, Nicholas Lyes, said limited public transport options for some airports and concerns about train strikes mean many passengers are asking a friend or relative to give them a lift.

He went on: “Anyone dropping a loved one off at the terminal this summer will be stunned by some of these sky-high, kiss-and-drop charges.

“And for those using the UK’s two busiest airports, the luxury of free drop-offs outside the terminal building has been replaced by some pretty high fees.

“Minute for minute and pound for pound, some of these charges could almost be as high as the airfare itself.”

Mr Lyes said it appears many airports have increased fees to “partially make up for two years of lost revenue” during the pandemic.

He advised drivers to research charges before heading to airports, and warned them to be aware that many sites use cameras to enforce bans on stopping in certain areas.

“Trying to drop passengers off without paying could result in a hefty charge,” he added.

A spokesman for industry body the Airport Operators Association said airports provide clear information about parking and drop-off charges to ensure travellers are “well-informed on the range of options to suit their needs”.

He added: “Airports that operate drop-off charges directly outside the terminal do so for a number of different reasons, including to manage congestion in capacity-restricted areas and to limit the environmental and air quality impacts of ‘kiss and fly’ journeys.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • Scheffler starts with Tour Championship lead and expands it

    ATLANTA (AP) — Masters champion Scottie Scheffler might have had a roller coaster of an opening round Thursday at the Tour Championship if only he had been paying attention to the scoreboards. Scheffler started with a two-shot lead as the No. 1 seed in the FedEx Cup. He led by as many as six shots on the front nine. Then his lead was down to two. And when he finished with three straight birdies for a 5-under 65, he was five strokes ahead of Xander Schauffele. “I didn't know any of that," he said

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Bob Baffert among those to congratulate Attard following Queen's Plate win

    TORONTO — Bob Baffert provided a storybook ending to trainer Kevin Attard's first $1-million Queen's Plate victory. Shortly after filly Moira's record-setting win Sunday in the opening leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown at Woodbine Racetrack, co-owner Donato Lanni passed his phone to Attard. On the other end was none other than Baffert, the celebrated conditioner of American Triple Crown winners American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018). "I know Donato has a great relationship with him but I

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • This Ontario man's flag was raised at an Olympic protest in 1976. It's now in Ukraine as a symbol of defiance

    From Montreal to Ukraine by way of northern Ontario, a flag used in an anti-Russian protest at the 1976 Olympics is being used again as a symbol of resistance, this time for Day of the National Flag celebrations in Ukraine. Danylo Myhal, who was born and raised in the Thunder Bay area and lives in the nearby small town of Lappe, has roots in Ukraine and has had the flag since 1972. But it was four years later that the flag, and Myhal himself, found themselves on the international stage, during a

  • Fearing canceled hockey games, this Northern Ontario league will pay for new gear for refs

    The Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) is in dire need of referees. The league, whose teams have been a fixture in northern rinks since 1919, has lost about 200 on-ice officials over the past few years, which could force cancellations in the 2022-23 season. Jason Marchand, president of the association, said COVID-19 played a "significant" role in keeping refs off the ice recently, but negative interactions between officials and hockey coaches over the years has also been a factor. "Obvio

  • CF Montréal heads to Chicago looking to extend three-game road winning streak

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's form on the road battle is a major reason why the Major League Soccer club is battling for top spot in the Eastern Conference. With identical 7-4-2 records both at home and away, Montreal has established itself a consistent performer regardless of where it plays. That kind of consistency will be crucial as Montreal (14-8-4) heads to Soldier Field to take on Chicago Fire (8-12-6) Saturday evening. Montreal heads to Chicago on a seven-game unbeaten run (5-0-2) and a three-

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

    VANCOUVER — Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from

  • Canadian golf legend Lorie Kane shoots for good time at final CP Women's Open

    Satisfied with her range session, the right-handed Lorie Kane grabbed a wedge, turned around and hit a few balls from the left side. She duffed one and shanked another. Then, after a quick regroup, she went at it again, finally making solid contact on a couple more. With that, Kane exited range left to applause from a group of fans watching. "Pardon the expression, but come hell or high water, I'm going to have fun," Kane said at a press conference on Wednesday. Kane, the 57-year-old four-time L

  • Lapena, Canadian women's team gather in Edmonton ahead of World Cup

    TORONTO — Victor Lapena left a steady job in his hometown to move to Ibiza, Spain, for his first professional coaching gig. It paid him 600 euros a month. But it opened a door to something better, and then something even better, and eventually to Toronto to lead Canada's women's basketball team in its quest to be among the world's best. "Everything is connected, like when Steve Jobs talked about adding up the points, linking the points in your life," Lapena said. Sitting in Canada Basketball's o

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • Joy Drop: If you can see it, you can be it

    Hello, friends, so much joy and delicious happiness to share this week. And I hope this humble online notebook entry brings you a grin! One of our favourite hockey players, Sarah Nurse, becomes the first woman to grace the cover of an EA Sports NHL game. The 2023 version features Nurse alongside Trevor Zegras. Just as the IIHF Women's Hockey Worlds began in Denmark, we were blessed to see a woman on the cover of one of the most popular games out there. Recognizing women's sports can come in many

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i