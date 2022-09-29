Hikers discover mysterious human skeletal remains on Colorado mountain, officials say

As hikers were trekking a mountain in rural Colorado, they happened upon something unexpected — human skeletal remains, according to officials.

The remains were found in “the area of Middle Mountain Road (near the Vallecito Reservoir),” according to a news release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Agents from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation responded to the area on Monday, Sept. 26 per the request of La Plata County Sheriff’s Office, the bureau said.

“The remains are unidentified, but appear to be those of an adult,” the release said.

La Plata County Coroner will identify the remains and “notify next of kin,” according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing, the release said.

Middle Mountain is about 300 miles southwest of Colorado Springs.

