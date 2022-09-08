Hiker vanishes after he leaves to get girlfriend help in extreme California heat

A hiker left to get help for his girlfriend in extreme California heat and never returned, officials told news outlets.

Tim Sgrignoli, a 29-year-old Ventura man, was reported missing while hiking in 114-degree heat with his girlfriend on Sunday, Sept. 4, authorities told VC Star.

The couple planned to hike Gaviota Peak in Santa Barbara County when Sgrignoli’s girlfriend started showing signs of heat exhaustion.

He split off from his girlfriend to search for help, and he left his cell phone behind, according to the Santa Barbara Independent.

Santa Barbara County Fire crews started scouring the area for the couple. They hoisted the girlfriend to safety at about 2 p.m. on Sept. 4, but Sgrignoli has not been seen since, according to KEYT.

“This is an all-out search by our Santa Barbara County Volunteer Search and Rescue Team as well as other jurisdictions that have sent their search-and-rescue teams,” Sheriff’s Commander Erik Raney told the news outlet. “We have got family and friends of our missing hiker here supporting our search efforts.”

The search has included lie scent and cadaver dogs, drones and helicopter crews, according to VC Star. Anyone who may have seen Sgrignoli is asked to call police.

