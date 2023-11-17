Hiker found safe after going missing in Big Bend National Park

A hiker who had been missing for over a week in Big Bend National Park has been found safe, according to authorities.

Christy Perry, 25, had been missing since Nov. 9, when she did not show up to her camping reservation at the Texas national park, according to the National Park Service.

"We are pleased to report a successful search and rescue operation in Big Bend National Park," Big Bend National Park shared on Facebook. "Our highly skilled team, in collaboration with outside law enforcement, has located and safely rescued the missing hiker."

Perry is under medical care and being transported to a hospital in Odessa, officials said.

PHOTO: A missing hiker, Christy Perry, 25, was rescued in Big Bend National Park in Texas after being missing for over a week, Nov. 17, 2023. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

MORE: Inside the hunt into Border Patrol agent who targeted sex workers in killing spree

Perry traveled from Houston to Big Bend National Park in southwest Texas. She picked up a rental car in Midland, Texas, and arrived at the park on Nov. 9, according to the NPS.

She did not show up at her campsite that evening in the Chisos Basin Campground, according to the NPS.

Perry's last known location before she went missing was the beginning of the park's Lost Mine Trail. Her vehicle was located at the trailhead, according to the NPS.

PHOTO: In this undated file photo, the Chisos Mountains are shown in Big Bend National Park. (STOCK IMAGE/Getty Images)

MORE: Kaitlin Armstrong found guilty in murder of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson

Big Bend National Park's Lost Mine Trail had been closed due to the search.

PHOTO: Christy Perry, a hiker that went missing in Big Bend National Park, is shown in this undated file photo released by the National Park Service. (National Park Service)

Search teams made up of NPS employees, U.S. Border Patrol, Texas Game Wardens with two K-9 teams and Los Diablos fire crew were combing through the surrounding canyons and ridges. U.S. Customs and Border Protection also conducted an aerial search by helicopter, according to the NPS.

Lost Mine Trail, which climbs steeply though the woodlands of the Chisos Mountains, is 4.8 miles round trip.

Hiker found safe after going missing in Big Bend National Park originally appeared on abcnews.go.com