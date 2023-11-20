Hiker who was missing for more than a week at Big Bend National Park found alive, NPS says

Searchers found a Houston woman who was missing for over a week at Big Bend National Park on Friday.

A hiker who went missing for more than a week at a Texas national park was found alive, authorities said.

Christy Perry, 25, was found at Big Bend National Park on Friday morning, eight days since she first went missing, the National Park Service said.

"We are pleased to report a successful search and rescue operation in Big Bend National Park. Our highly skilled team, in collaboration with outside law enforcement, has located and safely rescued the missing hiker," the national park said in a Facebook post.

Searchers from the National Park Service, U.S. Border Patrol, Los Diablos Fire Fire Crew, Texas Parks and Wildlife, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and Texas Department of Public Safety had been searching for her since Wednesday. Aerial searches were also conducted.

They found her alive and talking about a quarter mile below the summit of the Lost Mine Trail.

Her condition was unclear, but officials said she was under medical care after being rescued and transported to a local hospital.

According to NPS, Perry travelled from Houston to the national park. She picked up a rental car in Midland, Texas, which was found at the trailhead of the Lost Mine Trail, a 4.8-mile roundtrip trail that runs through the national park.

Perry had a reservation at the Chisos Basin Campground, but did not show up that night.

The trail had been closed due to the search but has since reopened.

